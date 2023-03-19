Don’t use TikTok? The China-owned social network may still have your data.

A new report from the cybersecurity company Feroot Security reveals that TikTok can track you even if you've never used the app before. This deeply concerns me and comes as the Biden administration still debates whether the popular social media app should be banned here in the United States. Here's what we know so far.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

How can TikTok track me if I've never used the app?

According to Feroot, TikTok has trackers on it that are called pixels. These pixels can pop up on any website that has a TikTok video embedded in it. These trackers can pick off tons of information, including your usernames, passwords, credit card, banking information, and details about your personal health. Even if a site requires extra logins and authentications, the TikTok pixels are just collecting all that information and transferring it around the globe.

IS FACEBOOK LISTENING TO YOU?

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, and the company is required to turn over any data and information they collect to the Chinese government at a moment’s notice. Therefore, your data can be shared with the Chinese government and used to spy on you or spread misinformation about the American people.

MORE: ASK KURT: ARE TIKTOK VIDEOS SAFE TO VIEW OUTSIDE OF THE APP?

What is the Biden administration doing about this?

The Biden administration has been trying to come to an agreement with TikTok about data security for the last two years. They have warned ByteDance that they may have to sell the app or face a total ban on the app throughout the United States. The app has already been banned in the United Kingdom among government-issued devices, and unless an agreement can be made fast, it wouldn't be surprising if we start seeing the same kind of bans happening here.

TIPS TO HELP YOU TELL IF AN ONLINE STORE IS REAL OR A SCAM

How can I limit the information that TikTok can access from me?

If you still want to use TikTok, you just have to be careful about what information you're putting out there. Here are some ways that you can limit as much information you can that TikTok can access from you.

Turn off sharing with your contacts and Facebook friends

Open your TikTok app

Click the Profile icon in the bottom right corner

in the bottom right corner Click the 3 horizontal lines in the top right corner and tap Settings and privacy

in the top right corner and tap Click Privacy

Click Sync contacts and Facebook friends and toggle off both options

Disable personalized ad sharing. Here's how:

Open your TikTok app

Click the Profile icon in the bottom right corner

in the bottom right corner Click the 3 horizontal lines in the top right corner and tap Settings and privacy

in the top right corner and tap Scroll down and click Ads

Toggle off Using Off-TikTok activity for ad targeting

AT&T REVEALS DATA BREACH AFFECTING 9 MILLION WIRELESS ACCOUNTS

Make your account private.Here's how:

Open your TikTok app

Click the Profile icon in the bottom right corner

in the bottom right corner Click the 3 horizontal lines in the top right corner and tap Settings and privacy

in the top right corner and tap Click Privacy

Toggle on Private account

Download your data to find out what TikTok has collected on you. Here's how:

Open your TikTok app

Click the Profile icon in the bottom right corner

in the bottom right corner Click the 3 horizontal lines in the top right corner and tap Settings and privacy

in the top right corner and tap Click Account

Select Download your data

Click Request data. It may take a few days to process before you get your data report

Will you continue to use TikTok after learning this information? Let us know your thoughts.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.