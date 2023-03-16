Tips to help you tell if an online store is real or a scam

I recently received this email from Almyra S. Here's what she's asking:

"Hello Kurt, I have a question for you. Do you know if Cyrus online shopping is real? Or is it a fake... the things they have are super cheap. Like I mean, a laptop for $9.99, a TV, same price for a small one. I have to tell you, I bought several things from them over a month ago. Was supposed to get them a long time ago. Haven't tried contacting their customer service yet to find out what's going on." – Almyra S. [shortened from original]

SIGN UP TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

It's always important to be cautious when shopping online, especially if a deal seems too good to be true. I tried finding a website by the name Cyrus that sold electronics like TVs and laptops, as Almyra mentioned.

However, after doing a Google search and trying to search for it through the Better Business Bureau website, I couldn't find it. So, unfortunately, 'Cyrus online shopping' isn't sounding as legit as we would like.

This is all too common, as the BBB reported that 37% of the complaints they've received in the last year have been shopping scams. That's why I'm giving some tips to help you carefully vet an online store and shop safely.

SAVE MORE MONEY WITH THESE TOP PRICE COMPARISON APPS

1. Check for website security

Always look for the lock icon in the browser address bar, indicating that the website is using a secure connection. You can also check the website's URL to see if it starts with "https" instead of "http," which would also indicate a secure connection.

2. Research the store

Do a quick online search for the store's name and look for reviews and complaints from other customers. You should also check the Better Business Bureau website to see if the store has a rating or any complaints. If you see a lot of negative reviews and comments, don't trust them.

3. Check the contact information

Make sure the store has a physical address and phone number listed on its website. If you're unsure about the legitimacy, try doing a search on Google Maps to see if the store comes up. If the address is local to you, you can even do a quick drive-by to see if the store looks legit.

4. Look for customer service

Legitimate online stores will have a customer service email or chat feature. Try contacting the store's customer service with any questions or concerns before making a purchase. If you cannot get through or find a way to speak with a human representative rather than a bot, then you should probably move on.

5. Compare prices

If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Compare prices with other online stores to ensure you're getting a fair deal. There are apps you can use for comparing prices, such as Amazon Shopping or Flipp, or you can simply do a Google Search and visit other stores' websites.

6. Be cautious with payment

Only make payments through secure payment methods, such as credit cards or PayPal. Avoid making payments through wire transfers or prepaid cards, which can be difficult to trace and recover if there's an issue with your purchase. You should also avoid payments from apps like Venmo or Zelle.

5 BEST HEADPHONES TO BOOST YOUR LISTENING FOR 2023

7. Look up the business with trusted scam tools

Websites like the Better Business Bureau are designed to help you figure out the legitimacy of a business. Use them to look up the business you're questioning.

8. Trust your instincts

Ultimately, your instincts are never wrong. If something seems off or too good to be true, listen to your gut and proceed with caution.

What other resources can I use to protect myself?

Protecting against clicking malicious links

The best way to protect yourself from accidentally clicking on untrustworthy links like those that may exist in some of these online fake stores is to have antivirus protection installed on all your devices.

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices by searching ‘BestAntivirus’ at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

Protecting your Identity

Besides the BBB, you can also use IdentityTheft.org or call 877-438-4338 if you feel that your identity has been stolen or misused. Identity theft that has been made online can also be reported to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

YOU WON’T BELIEVE HOW MUCH MONEY HACKERS GET FROM STEALING YOUR DATA

If you want additional layers of protection, handholding, recovery and theft insurance against identity theft, see my tips and best picks for Identity Theft protection by searching ‘identity theft' at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

Have you seen these online store scams? Do you have any other tips we may have missed? Let us know.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.