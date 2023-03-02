Dogs get chipped. Why are some people doing the same?

Many of us have our dogs microchipped as soon as we get them so that we have an increased chance of reuniting with them if they get lost. It allows for quick and easy identification and gives us peace of mind.

Well, now, some of your fellow humans are opting to be chipped as well, so that they can have more convenience when it comes to paying for things, opening doors and more.

Can a human really be microchipped safely?

We can certainly have microchips implanted into our bodies, such as Radio Frequency Identification, or RFID implants, which are used for identification and tracking purposes.

However, before deciding on microchipping yourself, it is important to remember that implanting a microchip into your body is a medical procedure that carries potential risks and should only be performed by a qualified professional in a sterile environment.

Additionally, the use of microchip implants raises ethical and privacy concerns, as it involves the collection and storage of personal information that could potentially be accessed without your consent.

Who is getting these microchips?

The first time a microchip was implanted into a person was back in 1998. Since then, the technology has become readily available to all commercially, and one company in the U.K. called Walletmor, says that it became the first company to offer them for sale.

One woman in Las Vegas, Burgundy Waller, claims that her husband implanted a chip into her hand, and she has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram because of it.

She posts about how she is able to use her hand to unlock doors and open drawers, closets and pantries in her home.

She even claims that her husband made a more advanced chip that can pull up any website or app of his choosing by holding the chip up to an iPhone.

Can microchips really track people?

It is understandable why you might be worried about microchips being able to track humans as they use the same type of technology that we already use in our phones and credit cards.

However, microchips are not GPS devices and cannot track the location of an animal or, for that matter, a human in real-time. They contain a unique ID number, and when found, the microchip can be scanned to retrieve the owner's contact information from a database.

The main concern is how much more advanced these microchips can soon become. Waller's husband has allegedly already proven that he can store all sorts of information with the chip he has created, including social media accounts.

If he is able to do that, then there is no reason why these chips cannot be programmed to track your every move once they are implanted. It raises the question of how far we are really willing to go just to have a little more ease and convenience.

How do you feel about humans being microchipped? We'd love to hear your thoughts.

