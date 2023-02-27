5 best pet trackers to keep your dog or cat safe

If you’re a pet owner and lover like me, you know there’s nothing more important than keeping your furry friend safe.

As luck would find it, there have never been as many affordable options that make all the difference between a missing pet poster and being together safe and sound at home.

That’s why I recommend you invest in a pet tracker of some kind so you can always have peace of mind knowing where your pet is.

How do I choose a good pet tracker?

There are lots of pet trackers on the market, so before you make your choice, make sure the one you’re purchasing has all these features.

Does it offer live GPS tracking? If you’re not able to check the location of a dog or a cat 24/7, it may not come in handy in the moments you most need it.

Is it durable? We all know our furry loved ones aren't as worried about outside conditions as we are, and you want to make sure you're using a tracker that can stay put on their collar through anything.

Are you able to connect to the tracker with a smartphone? This will let you always utilize the features if your pet were to go missing.

To help you narrow your search, here are my top 5 best pet tracking picks:

One of the best parts of using a tracker like an Apple AirTag is that you can turn on Lost Mode, and if someone else were to scan the AirTag, you can set up a message about contacting you. That’s why the Apple AirTag is my top pick for a pet tracker this year. Plus, you can pair it with the Pup Culture AirTag Dog Collar Holder.

It slides right onto the collar, so it’s not dangling around your pet’s neck. That's an important instruction to follow as there have been reports of pet owners saying their pooch has swallowed the coin-shaped AirTag tracker. Be mindful to use attachments to the collar that are strong and do not allow your dog or cat to reach it with their mouth.

The AirTag itself is extremely durable, and you get to use all the great features of an AirTag while knowing it’s safely attached to your pet. One drawback I wish Apple would work on is a feature that allows an AirTag owner to share the location with others in the family.

At the time of publishing, the Apple AirTag had over 99,000 global reviews on Amazon with 84% giving it 5 stars. While the Pup Culture AirTag Dog Collar Holder had over 4,8000 global reviews on Amazon with 83% giving it 5 stars at the time of publishing.

Get the Apple AirTag

Get the Pup Culture AirTag Dog Collar Holder

With the Tractive GPS Tracker, you can follow your furry friend's every step in real-time on your phone with its live tracking and location history features. You can also mark safe zones and know the moment your dog leaves one, and when they come back safely. You do need a subscription to use the device, and there are monthly, 1-year, 2-year, and 5-year plans available starting at $5 per month. Try with a 30-day money back guarantee. At the time of publishing, this product had over 12,400 global reviews with 54% giving it 5 stars.

Get Tractive GPS Pet Tracker

The Jiobit Smart Tag is small, lightweight and durable. It can clip onto any size collar without weighing them down and is perfect for pets of all sizes.

It has real-time GPS location sharing with unlimited nationwide range, leveraging the combination of GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth to give you the best accuracy, range, and battery life to make sure you can stay connected when they’re on the go.

You need a subscription, and during activation in the free Jiobit app, you can choose between monthly, 6-month, or 2-year plans. At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,200 global reviews with 60% giving it 5 stars.

Get Jiobit Smart Tag

The CUBE GPS Tracker is great for tracking your kids, your car, and your pets. Cube uses GPS, WiFi, cell tower triangulation, and Bluetooth to give you the most precise and efficient location information.

Cube's battery life lasts anywhere from 10 to 60 days, and it allows you to share the location of the device across multiple accounts.

You'll need a monthly or annual subscription to use it. At the time of publishing, this product had nearly 500 reviews with 51% giving it 5 stars.

Get CUBE GPS Tracker

The Tracki GPS Tracker has unlimited distance real-time tracking with full U.S. and worldwide coverage. An international SIM card is also included. It is small and lightweight with a rechargeable battery life that lasts up to five days.

It works with GPS satellites when being used outdoors as primary tracking technology and when indoors with Wi-Fi as secondary backup tracking.

You will need to pay a monthly subscription fee to use the tracker. At the time of publishing, this product had over 37,000 global reviews with 63% giving it 5 stars.

Get Tracki GPS Tracker

Have you purchased any of these pet trackers? Let us know how they work for you.

