Detect phone viruses, cut cable costs and more: Tech Q&A

Find Owed Money

Q: You found $611,000 for a woman on the internet search sites. It was the most fantastic call. How can I find money in my name?

A: Yes, that was one of my most exciting episodes in recent memory, and I'm so glad you got to share it with me. That's the funny thing about money: it's sometimes tough to track. People receive letters from the IRS or collection agencies about debts they didn't even realize existed. Less frequent, but just as possible, is the sum of money that you were supposed to receive – refunds, reimbursements, or long-lost bank accounts. The critical thing to remember is that this isn't "found" money; it's your money. Tap or click here to learn the whole scoop.

RFID Defenses

Q: I see those things called RFID blockers. How do they protect your identity?

A: Consumer tech is rife with acronyms, some of which you’ll never have to use, and some of which everyone should know. To most people, “RFID” doesn’t mean anything, but this simple form of technology is both incredibly useful and potentially hazardous. RFID is used for passports, key cards, and pet tracking, among countless other things, and it uses only a tiny volume of information to keep things organized. The most magical advancement is being able to pay for items without swiping your card. The downside? Others can steal your information through the fabric of your wallet or purse. That’s where the blocker comes in. Tap or click here to learn about RFID.

Subscribe to Podcasts

Q: I would like to subscribe to your tech podcasts. Can you tell me how?

A: I hope you do! If you're interested in consumer tech, I think you'll find enormous value in this free subscription. However, your question is a good one because many people like the idea of podcasts but aren't exactly sure how to access them. Audio media on the internet has confounded people for years because there isn't the same all-consuming hub like YouTube. This is also surprising, considering that a "podcast" was named for the iPod, so you would think that all podcasts would be available on iTunes. Most of them are, but many seekers are disappointed when their searches come up with nothing. In any event, my podcast is pretty easy to track down. Tap or click here for the brand-new link to my podcast page.

Phone Virus Signs

Q: My Android phone is acting strangely. Maybe I have a virus.

A: Many people hear the term "malware" and automatically think "computer virus." However, viruses don't just affect computers; they can infect almost any kind of similar device, including phones and tablets. Androids have proven susceptible to malware, and the most sophisticated viruses can manipulate your phone and expose your information without you even realizing it's there. Hackers around the world make it their life's purpose to program viruses that are as undetectable as possible. So how do you figure out whether your Android is compromised, when you're up against some of the most aggressive cyber-criminals ever to live? There are several ways to test your phone, but one symptom is a sure giveaway. Tap or click here for one clear sign your Android has a virus.

Save on Cable

Q: What’s the secret you mentioned on your show to saving money on your cable bill?

A: Remember, cable has never been "cheap." No one has ever looked at his or her monthly invoice and thought, "Wow, this service is so reasonable!" The old joke about cable is that you end up with hundreds of channels, but nothing good is ever on. Still, some cable services are challenging to approximate through streaming video and to access any television at all, you generally need a Wi-Fi signal, which is usually installed by your cable company. So there isn't any way around the cable situation, but you do have control over the hardware that you use, and that can save you some cash. Tap or click here for one way to save big money on your cable bill.

