By Fox News Staff
Experts say artificial intelligence is about to change your life

Fox News Correspondent, William La Jeunesse, joins 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the evolution of A.I. and the push lawmakers are making to regulate it. 

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- DeSantis says Florida can regulate AI despite Trump’s executive order: 'We have a right to do this'

- AI-powered bat tracking could give baseball players the edge 

- Trump admin will recruit 1,000 technologists for elite 'Tech Force' to modernize government

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about plans to lower insurance prices in the state, during a press conference at Florida International University's Wall of Wind, an experimental facility focused on wind engineering research, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Miami.  (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

DESANTIS VS. DONALD: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said on Monday that state officials have the right to regulate artificial intelligence despite President Trump’s recent executive order aiming to require a national AI standard the president argues would overrule state laws.

TECH HOME RUN: Baseball teams have long searched for a way to study the entire swing without sensors or complex lab setups. Today, a new solution is entering the picture. Theia, an AI biomechanics company, debuted a commercially available video-only system that analyzes bat trajectory and full-body biomechanics together. This new approach works in real baseball environments and needs no reflective body markers, wearables or special equipment.

President Trump signs an executive order on AI

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order on AI next to Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX), U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, David O. Sacks, Chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 11, 2025. (Al Drago/Reuters)

TECH FORCE: The Trump administration launched a new initiative Monday aimed at recruiting top-tier technical talent to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) at the federal level.  

HANDS-FREE TECH: Chrome on Android now offers a fresh way to digest information when your hands are busy or your eyes need a break. A new update powered by Google Gemini can turn written webpages into short podcast-style summaries. Two virtual hosts chat about the content, making it feel easier to follow during your commute or while you multitask.

Sam Altman speaking into a microphone

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., during a media tour of the Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. Stargate is a collaboration of OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank, with promotional support from President Donald Trump, to build data centers and other infrastructure for artificial intelligence throughout the US. (Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'MORE USABLE': OpenAI announced an update for ChatGPT Images that it says drastically improves both the generation speed and instruction-following capability of its image generator.

EYES TO THE FUTURE: Artificial intelligence (AI) is charging into a new phase in 2026 – one that could reshape business operations, global competition and even which workers thrive, according to Goldman Sachs' Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti.

