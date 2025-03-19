Congressman calls for Zuckerberg to answer on China dealings

Congressman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to appear before the congressional oversight committee to address accusations about his efforts to create censorship tools for China.

The demand comes in the wake of explosive allegations made in a new memoir by a former Meta employee. Here's what Khanna told me this morning:

"I think Mr. Zuckerberg needs to appear in front of my congressional oversight committee to answer questions about these allegations with China."

STAY PROTECTED & INFORMED! GET SECURITY ALERTS & EXPERT TECH TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S THE CYBERGUY REPORT NOWHE CYBERGUY REPORT NOW

Shocking revelations from inside Meta

Sarah Wynn-Williams, a former director of global public policy at Facebook (now Meta), has penned a tell-all book titled "Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism." The memoir paints a damning picture of Meta's leadership, particularly focusing on Zuckerberg's alleged attempts to gain access to the Chinese market.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

"This is all pushed by an employee terminated eight years ago for poor performance. We do not operate our services in China today," a Meta spokesperson said. "It is no secret we were once interested in doing so as part of Facebook’s effort to connect the world. This was widely reported beginning a decade ago. We ultimately opted not to go through with the ideas we'd explored, which Mark Zuckerberg announced in 2019."

META’S AI FUMBLES BIG ON BIDEN AND TRUMP

Zuckerberg's China strategy unveiled

Zuckerberg's China strategy, as revealed by Sarah Wynn-Williams, was far more extensive and controversial than previously known. According to her account, the Meta CEO went to extraordinary lengths to persuade the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to grant Meta permission to operate within China's borders. Zuckerberg's efforts reportedly included providing detailed briefings to CCP officials on cutting-edge technologies, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, Meta allegedly collaborated directly with the CCP to develop custom-made censorship tools tailored to the party's specifications. Perhaps most alarmingly, Wynn-Williams claims that Zuckerberg attempted to conceal these cooperative efforts with the CCP from the U.S. Congress, raising serious questions about transparency and potential legal implications.

META MAKES MAJOR MOVE BACK TO FREE SPEECH AND ENDS THIRD-PARTY FACT-CHECKING PROGRAM

Meta's response and past statements

Meta has refuted the claims, stating that they haven't seen the book and that the former employee was terminated in 2017. The company spokesperson referenced Zuckerberg's 2019 speech at Georgetown University, where he claimed that despite his efforts, they could never reach an agreement with China on the terms of operation. We reached out to Meta for a response to our article but did not hear back before our deadline. Here is some of what he said back then:

"It’s one of the reasons we don’t operate Facebook, Instagram or our other services in China," Zuckerberg said. "I wanted our services in China because I believe in connecting the whole world and I thought we might help create a more open society. I worked hard to make this happen. But we could never come to agreement on what it would take for us to operate there, and they never let us in. And now we have more freedom to speak out and stand up for the values we believe in and fight for free expression around the world."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

EXPOSED: 75% OF US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HAVE PERSONAL DATA UP FOR GRABS ONLINE

Broader implications for tech and politics

The allegations raise serious questions about the relationship between big tech companies and authoritarian regimes. They also highlight the ongoing challenges faced by social media platforms in balancing global expansion with ethical considerations and national security concerns.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt's key takeaways

The call for Zuckerberg to testify before Congress underscores the gravity of these allegations. If true, they could have far-reaching consequences for Meta, its leadership and the tech industry as a whole. As the story unfolds, it will be crucial to watch how lawmakers, regulators and the public respond to these revelations about one of the world's most influential companies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Is it ever OK for tech companies to compromise on ethics and transparency in pursuit of global growth, especially when dealing with authoritarian governments? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Alert: Malware steals bank cards and passwords from millions of devices

Follow Kurt on his social channels

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.