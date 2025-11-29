Elon Musk teases a future run by robots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk has shared a new, alarming video on social media that paints a world where humanoid robots slide into nearly every corner of our daily lives.

The clip features Tesla's Optimus robot performing tasks ranging from physical labor to cooking. Musk paired the video with a sweeping promise that robots will raise global wealth and make work optional.

THE NEW ROBOT THAT COULD MAKE CHORES A THING OF THE PAST

Inside the viral Optimus humanoid robot montage

Musk reposted the 38-second video on his X profile, which was originally created by Alex Utopia and shows Tesla's humanoid robots doing a variety of everyday jobs. Since Musk posted the clip, it has racked up over 58.5 million views.

The montage shows Optimus walking down the street. It then cuts to a construction site where the robot supports workers. The clip shifts to a scene of Optimus providing emergency aid during a disaster drill. Next, you see Optimus inside a judo gym, sparring with a trainer.

After that, the robot appears on an urban police patrol. The tone shifts again when Optimus lands in a casino dealing cards at a blackjack table. Then you can see it walking on the beach, and then it is shown in a restaurant kitchen where it cooks a meal with professional chefs. The final shot shows Optimus back in a casino at a roulette table.

Musk has already shown Optimus folding laundry and walking in earlier demos. He continues to frame humanoid robots as the solution for labor shortages tied to declining fertility rates.

AI VIDEO TECH FAST-TRACKS HUMANOID ROBOT TRAINING

Musk's bold prediction for a robot-driven economy

Shortly after sharing the video, Musk spoke at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, where he argued that humanoid robots will reshape society. According to Musk, work will shift from a necessity to a hobby. He compared future jobs to gardening for fun rather than buying vegetables at a store.

Musk said he expects money to lose relevance as artificial intelligence and robotics advance. He also claimed humanoid robots will become the biggest product in history. In his view, there is one clear path to universal wealth. He said AI and robotics can eliminate poverty and allow people to choose work only when it brings joy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offered a more cautious perspective. He agreed that jobs will change but noted that currency will continue to matter for the foreseeable future.

What this means for you

The world Elon Musk describes raises big questions about daily life. Robots that can cook, build and respond to emergencies could reshape our communities. They may also transform what people see as valuable work. Even if full robot integration is years away, companies like Tesla are already starting to show how quickly this tech can evolve. You may not see an Optimus on your street yet, but the direction is clear, and the pace is fast.

Kurt's key takeaways

Musk's reposted montage video has pushed the conversation about humanoid robots into sharper focus. The video shows how close companies like Tesla want us to be to a future filled with robots that move, react and work alongside us. The reactions range from excitement to real concern, which shows how uneasy many feel about a world shaped by machines that can cook, patrol and even respond to emergencies. The speed of this progress is hard to ignore. Each new video hints at a future where robots handle more daily tasks and take on work that once needed human hands. Whether that future feels promising or unsettling will depend on how we prepare for it and how much control we keep as this technology grows.

How would you feel if a robot like Optimus began taking on tasks in your daily life? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

