Humanoid robots bust dance moves alongside humans

In a stunning display of technological prowess and cultural fusion, Unitree's H1 humanoid robots recently stole the show at China's Spring Festival Gala, performing alongside human dancers in a mesmerizing rendition of the traditional Yangge folk dance. This groundbreaking performance marks a significant milestone in the world of robotics and entertainment.

Stay protected & informed! Get security alerts & expert tech tips— sign up for Kurt’s The CyberGuy Report now

A dance of man and machine

The performance featured 16 H1 robots , each standing at an impressive 5.74 feet tall, seamlessly integrated with a troupe of human dancers. What set this performance apart was not just the robots' ability to keep pace with the music and their human counterparts but their mastery of a particularly challenging aspect of the Yangge dance: the handkerchief trick.

WHEELED WONDER ROBOT DOG SHOWS OFF CRAZY DANCE MOVES IN ALL KINDS OF TOUGH TERRAIN

The handkerchief trick: A testament to precision

The robots demonstrated remarkable dexterity by spinning, throwing and catching handkerchiefs in motion, a feat that typically requires extensive practice for human performers. This display of fine motor control and timing showcased the advanced capabilities of Unitree's AI-driven full-body motion control technology.

ROBOTIC DOG HELPS THOSE FACING MENTAL HEALTH AND COGNITIVE CHALLENGES

Behind the scenes: AI and lidar in action

The dance routine was a preset performance based on data from real dancers. Unitree employed whole-body AI motion control to ensure synchronization between the robots, while lidar scans of the environment allowed for real-time adjustments to unscripted events.

HOW TO STOP ANNOYING ROBOCALLS

A global audience

The performance was part of the annual Spring Festival Gala, recognized by Guinness World Records as the most-watched annual TV program globally. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zhang Yimou, the robot dance segment reached an estimated audience of over a billion viewers.

The future of humanoid robots

This performance represents significant progress for Unitree, which has been steadily improving its robotic offerings. The company's product line includes the more affordable G1 humanoid robot and various quadruped "robot dogs." With the global demand for humanoid robots projected to reach $38 billion by 2035, according to Goldman Sachs, Unitree is positioning itself at the forefront of this burgeoning industry. The company anticipates seeing its robots engaged in more commercial applications within the next three to five years.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Unitree H1 robots' performance at the Spring Festival Gala is a fascinating convergence of cutting-edge technology and traditional culture. As these machines continue to evolve, we may see them playing increasingly significant roles in various sectors, from entertainment to industry. While the idea of "Terminator-style" robots taking over might still be the stuff of science fiction, the rapid advancements in robotics certainly give us pause for thought about the future relationship between humans and machines.

Would you want to see a performance with humans and humanoid robots dancing, or do you prefer traditional human-only performances? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.