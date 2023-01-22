Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Published

How to change your font size on an iPhone

Make reading your screen way easier with these simple steps

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report
It can be extremely frustrating when you're trying to read an important message on your iPhone and have to squint to see what's on your screen because the font is so small. However, there is a way to make your reading much easier, and we're going to show you how.

How to change the font size on your iPhone

  • Go to your Settings app
  • Select Display & Brightness 

Screenshot of instructions on how to select Display &amp; Brightness from the Settings screen. There is a way to make reading easier by changing the font size on an iPhone.

Screenshot of instructions on how to select Display &amp; Brightness from the Settings screen. There is a way to make reading easier by changing the font size on an iPhone. (Fox News)

  • Select Text Size

Screenshot showing how to select Text Size from the Display and Brightness screen.

Screenshot showing how to select Text Size from the Display and Brightness screen. (Fox News)

  • Use the slider at the bottom of your screen to adjust the text to the size you want.

Screenshot showing how to select a font size by simply using the slider at the bottom of the screen.

Screenshot showing how to select a font size by simply using the slider at the bottom of the screen. (Fox News)

This is the way to go if you just want a quick fix to your text size. However, if you want your text sizes to go even bigger, or if you want to change how text appears on your screen, there's a way to adjust this as well.

How to change the Display and Text Size on your iPhone

  • Open your Settings app
  • Tap Accessibility 

Screenshot showing how to select Accessibility. Changing the Display can help make using your iPhone easier.

Screenshot showing how to select Accessibility. Changing the Display can help make using your iPhone easier. (Fox News)

  • Select Display & Text Size

Screenshot showing how to select Display &amp; Text Size.

Screenshot showing how to select Display &amp; Text Size. (Fox News)

  • Select Larger Text

Instructions on how to turn Larger Text off and on.

Instructions on how to turn Larger Text off and on. (Fox News)

  • Toggle on Larger Accessibility Sizes and use the slider at the bottom of your screen to choose what size you'd like your font to be

Screenshot showing you how to change the font size using the slider at the bottom of the screen.

Screenshot showing you how to change the font size using the slider at the bottom of the screen. (Fox News)

What else can I change within the Display & Text Size page?

You'll notice if you go back to the Display & Text Size page that there are quite a few other options you can play around with to change the text on your phone.

Screenshot of the Display &amp; Text Size screens showing what the different options are for customization.

Screenshot of the Display &amp; Text Size screens showing what the different options are for customization. (Fox News)

Here's a breakdown of what each option does to your display and text. If any of these options seem like something you'd like to have, feel free to toggle them on.

  • Bold Text: Displays the text in boldface characters
  • Larger Text: Turn on Larger Accessibility Sizes, then adjust the text size using the Font Size slider. This setting adjusts to your preferred text size in apps that support Dynamic Type, such as Settings, Calendar, Contacts, Mail, Messages, and Notes
  • Button Shapes: This setting underlines text you can tap
  • On/Off Labels: This setting indicates switches turned on with "1" and switches turned off with "0".
  • Reduce Transparency: Improves contrast by reducing transparency and blurs on some backgrounds to increase legibility
  • Increase Contrast: Increases color contrast between app foreground and background colors
  • Differentiate Without Color: Replaces user interface items that rely solely on color to convey information with alternatives
  • Smart Invert: Reverses the colors of the display, except for images, media, and some apps that use dark color styles
  • Classic Invert: Reverses the colors of the display
  • Color Filters: Can be used to differentiate colors by those who are color-blind and those who have difficulty reading text on the display
  • Reduce White Point: Reduces the intensity of bright colors
  • Auto-Brightness: Automatically adjusts the screen brightness for current light conditions using the built-in ambient light sensor - It's important to note that turning off auto-brightness may affect battery life and long-term display performance

Was this helpful? Let us know how you've set up your iPhone to better fit your needs.

 For more Apple tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search "Apple" by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of my website.  And be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

