Can an electric delivery truck defy the worst that winter has to offer?

Harbinger, a leading medium-duty electric vehicle (EV) company, has recently demonstrated that it can.

The company has released a video showcasing its EV delivery truck handling icy roads with impressive agility and stability during winter testing in New Zealand.

Innovative design for superior handling

Harbinger's EV delivery truck features a unique chassis design that places the heavy batteries within the frame, resulting in a much lower center of gravity compared to traditional medium-duty trucks. This innovative layout allows for powerful torque and superior handling, even for vehicles exceeding 13 feet in length. The result is a truck that handles more like a passenger car, even in challenging winter conditions.

Rigorous winter testing

The winter testing program in New Zealand focused on several key aspects:

Braking systems: Harbinger thoroughly tested the truck's overall braking system, including traction control, stability control, ABS and regenerative braking.

Torque control: Given the substantial torque capabilities of electric vehicles, a primary goal was to demonstrate a driver's ability to maintain control on ice and snow.

The uphill launch: This tested the ability of the vehicle to climb up to a 25% grade.

Automated hill hold: This feature prevents a vehicle from rolling backward (or forward) when it is stopped on an incline, and Harbinger tested it in low-traction conditions with ice and snow. This feature is common in passenger cars but newly introduced in medium-duty trucks by Harbinger.

Edge cases: About 80% of the tests conducted were designed around 5% of use cases, ensuring the vehicle can handle even the most extreme situations.

Key elements of winter testing

According to John Harris, co-founder and CEO of Harbinger, winter testing is critical for vehicle development, especially for EVs. It ensures that vehicles perform reliably on low-traction surfaces such as ice and snow. The focus is not only on typical cold weather driving conditions but also on less common yet important higher-risk scenarios. This is particularly crucial for EVs due to their significant torque output, which can lead to loss of control if not managed correctly on slippery surfaces. Systems like regenerative braking also need optimization for extreme conditions.

Specific tests for driver safety

Several tests can only be conducted in actual winter weather to stress test for optimal driver safety.

Low-adhesion surface control: Ensuring the vehicle remains maneuverable and stable on snow and ice.

Traction and stability testing: Validating traction control and stability systems under sudden accelerations, braking and cornering.

Regenerative braking on slippery surfaces: Testing how regenerative braking interacts with low-traction conditions to prevent skidding.

These tests help ensure that vehicles can safely handle extreme weather situations, such as when drivers stop steering or accelerating upon hitting a slippery patch of black ice.

Battery performance in winter conditions

According to Harbinger, all battery-powered vehicles face challenges in cold weather due to two main factors: reduced battery performance and increased energy consumption for cabin heating. At low temperatures, the chemical reactions within the battery slow down, leading to decreased efficiency and power output. Additionally, electric vehicles require energy to heat the cabin, which further reduces driving range. Harbinger addresses these concerns by utilizing a multi-zone heat pump that efficiently provides heating for both the battery and cabin, thereby minimizing the negative effects of cold weather on performance.

Charging in cold temperatures

Charging an electric vehicle in cold weather is generally not problematic. Harbinger's delivery trucks can be charged without issues, even in low temperatures, ensuring that drivers can maintain operations without interruption. While it's important to be aware that charging times may be longer if the battery is colder, Harbinger conditions its batteries to the optimal temperature for charging, even when it's cold outside, to mitigate this inconvenience.

Accelerated development through year-round testing

Harbinger conducts winter testing in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, allowing for year-round progress and faster technology development. This strategy helps bring Harbinger's vehicles to market faster, meeting the growing demand for innovative commercial EV solutions.

Versatile electric vehicle platform

Harbinger has developed a versatile lineup of medium-duty electric vehicles, including:

Walk-in vans

Box trucks

Recreational vehicles

Emergency response vehicles

Delivery vans

This versatility positions Harbinger as a crucial player in transforming the medium-duty vehicle market, which has long needed modernization and innovation.

Market traction and customer confidence

In May 2024, Harbinger announced 4,000 binding preorders for its vehicles. The orders are valued at more than $400 million. This significant market traction underscores customer confidence in Harbinger's technology and vision.

Kurt's key takeaways

Harbinger's successful winter testing of its EV delivery truck marks a significant milestone in the evolution of commercial electric vehicles. By combining innovative design, advanced technology and rigorous testing, Harbinger is proving that electric delivery trucks can not only match but potentially surpass their traditional counterparts in performance and reliability, even in the harshest winter conditions.

