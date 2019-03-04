Best smart devices, recover lost files and more: Tech Q&A

Best Smart Products

Q: I have an Amazon Echo. What are the best smart products to use with it like lights and such?

A: Virtual assistants, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, are gateways into the "smart" universe. Yes, you can program your devices individually, and few smart appliances require voice commands. But once you establish and sync all the gadgets in your home, you can unleash the full power of the smart network. You may be able to control your doors, your locks, your washing machine, and your temperature, just by giving a verbal command. But some products are more effective than others, and a few should be avoided, just because they’re not very useful. I’m always compiling lists of new and exciting smart products, and I’m especially excited about this latest one.

Latest Tech News

Q: I heard you say that you have a podcast with the latest tech news that I can listen to while I get my steps. I looked and cannot find it. Where can I subscribe to it?

Dark Web Crash Course

Q: I keep hearing about the dark web. Is that the same thing as the deep web?

Recover Lost Files

Q: I accidentally deleted a critical folder full of documents and pictures. Is there a free program to recover these files?

AAA Alternatives

Q: I have had AAA for years, but I hear there are other ways to get roadside help. Is there an app to help me get a tow truck if I break down?

