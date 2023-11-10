Battlefield secrets told from our most honored Americans on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a special day to show our gratitude to the brave men and women who served our country. It's also an opportunity to learn from their stories and insights.

You can listen to podcasts and audiobooks or watch documentaries that feature veterans and their experiences.

Whether you’re a veteran yourself or just want to hear more from them, you’ll find something interesting and inspiring in these top 10 recommendations for the best veteran-related content out there.

"Proud American" podcast

The "Proud American" podcast is available on every major podcast platform and is hosted by Johnny Joey Jones, a Fox News correspondent and a U.S. Army veteran. In the podcast, Jones honors those who have protected and served our country over the years and echoes stories not only from veterans but also from first responders and everyday American heroes.

Listen to "Proud American"

"Modern Warriors" audiobook

Written by U.S. Army veteran and "Fox & Friends" weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, "Modern Warriors" highlights 15 inspiring stories from great American heroes, including Navy SEALS, Army Rangers, Marines and more. These people discuss what made them want to serve, what sacrificing for their country really means and so many other meaningful topics. You can find this audiobook on Audible now.

Listen to "Modern Warriors"

"The Team House" podcast

"The Team House" is a podcast hosted by Jack Murphy and Dave Parke, both of whom are former Rangers. Murphy eventually became a Green Beret while Parke was a paramilitary contractor. They focus on interviewing other veterans and experts in their field of work. Some of their clips are only a few minutes long, while others go as long as 3½ hours. "The Team House" podcast is available on multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

Listen to "The Team House"

"Signature Wounds" audiobook

If you want to listen to a good audiobook about veterans, you can listen to "Signature Wounds: The Untold Story of the Military's Mental Health Crisis" by David Kieran. The audiobook explores how much of an effect the Iraq and Afghanistan wars that the U.S. fought throughout the 2000s had on our troops mentally after the fact and how doctors labeled traumatic brain injuries as the "signature wound" among those who fought. You can find this audiobook on Audible right now.

Listen to "Signature Wounds"

"Wildcat" documentary

Available on Prime Video now, "Wildcat" is a documentary released in 2022. It follows a young former soldier suffering from PTSD and how he copes with his suffering by developing a bond with a baby ocelot in the jungles of Peru. He meets this ocelot through a young woman who runs a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in the area. Watch the documentary with a Prime Video membership now.

Watch "Wildcat"

"Danger Close" with Jack Carr podcast

Danger Close is another great podcast you can listen to on major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Jack Carr is the host, and he spent 20 years as an active Navy SEAL. He has served in various positions, including team leader, platoon commander, troop commander, task unit commander and sniper. Jack has written a series of books about his experiences as a Navy SEAL, and on this podcast, he takes listeners beyond his experiences and has conversations with other veterans, writers and others.

Listen to "Danger Close" with Jack Carr

"By All Means Available" audiobook

"By All Means Available" by Michael G. Vickers is also currently available on Audible. Vickers is a former Green Beret. In 1984, he took on the immensely difficult job of taking charge of the CIA’s secret war against the Soviets in Afghanistan. In this audiobook, he talks about all his experiences and how they have shaped him today and the challenges our nation is still facing 40 years later.

Listen to "By All Means Available"

"To Be of Service" documentary

If you're a dog lover, then you should watch "To Be Of Service," available for rent on both Prime Video and Apple TV+. This documentary focuses on service dogs who help veterans work through their struggles with PTSD and how these dogs help restore a sense of independence and inner peace within these men and women who served.

Watch "To Be of Service"

"The Protectors" podcast

Available on every major podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, "The Protectors" is hosted by Dr. Jason Piccolo, who is a seasoned veteran and a retired special agent. Dr. Piccolo interviews everyone from fellow veterans to authors and entertainers. It takes a look at both the sacrifices that our men and women in uniform have made and how those experiences have been turned into some noteworthy literature, films and other art forms that we read and watch today.

Listen to "The Protectors" podcast

"Here. Is. Better." documentary

"Here. Is. Better." is another inspiring documentary available to rent or buy on Prime Video. It follows four men and women suffering from PTSD after their time serving our country and how new breakthrough treatments are helping them to overcome their struggles. It's an information-packed film about how human beings experience and process trauma and how we can overcome it.

Watch "Here. Is. Better."

Kurt's key takeaways

I will always be grateful for the men and women who have served our country, and I think that a great way to thank those people this Veterans Day would be for everyone to take a look at these recommendations. You'll get to hear directly from the people who have fought to protect our freedoms and further appreciate the sacrifices they've made. Let us know what you think of these recommendations.

