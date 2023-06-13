Ask Kurt: How to fight back against unauthorized Facebook charges

We recently received a concerning message from Martha of East Millinocket, Maine. She contacted us to share her distressing experience related to her small business' Facebook page. Here's what she had to say:

"I have a small business (it's been inactive due to my husband's illness for 3 years), but we have a website that we hoped we can be able to use eventually. We have a Facebook page that we have never really used for business. Suddenly last week, I noticed we had deductions from Facebook for $400+ numerous times. We can't afford this. I went on to FB and found my advertising limit had been adjusted to $400. I did not do this, but they are draining our checking account dry. Do I report to the FCC or what? I really could use some advice on how to proceed. Thank you."

- MARTHA, East Millinocket, ME

Thanks, Martha. The scammers behind this scheme typically gain access to a person's Facebook advertising account and make unauthorized changes to the payment settings. They increase the advertising limit and start running ads that may or may not be related to the actual business. The scammers aim to drain the victim's checking account by charging large amounts for these unauthorized ads.

Combating unauthorized charges and preventing hacks to your Facebook account

There are several things I want to address here. The first is how you can combat those unauthorized Facebook charges, and the second is how these scammers can get into your Facebook account to begin with, and what you can do to prevent it from happening.

Facebook makes it easy for you to pay for things online through their two services, Meta Pay and Ads payments. Ads payments allow you to pay for ads you want to put on Facebook, while Meta Pay is simply a way for you to make payments on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and in participating online stores. However, having these conveniences also comes with the risk of having someone hack into your account, obtain your information, and drain your bank account, like what happened to Martha.

How would someone gain access to my Facebook account?

There are multiple ways that a person can gain access to your Facebook account. Some people might have weak passwords, while others may have their information, like their email address and phone number, on their public profile.

How do I fight unauthorized charges on my Facebook account?

If you know that a payment has been made from your Facebook account that you did not authorize, there are steps for you to let Facebook know that it wasn't you. Here are the steps to follow.

How to let Facebook know that you didn't authorize a payment?

Log into your Facebook account on your desktop computer

on your desktop computer Click your profile icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Click Settings & privacy

Select Settings

In the sidebar on the left of your screen, click Personal details

Scroll down and select Payments

Click on the payment account that was hacked (Ads or Meta)

Click Activity

Select the unauthorized transaction

Click Get Help with this Payment

Click Contact Us and choose Live Chat with Us or Email Us

and choose or Follow the on-screen instructions to report your unauthorized charge

Contact your bank or credit card company

I would also advise you to contact your bank or credit card company about the unauthorized purchase. If you have a debit or credit card attached to your Facebook account, your bank or credit card company should be able to help you take the necessary steps to get your money back.

Use two-factor authentication

Also known as 2FA, two-factor authentication has become a standard security setting. While it might seem annoying to follow a few extra steps to log in to your Facebook account, it’s worth it to protect your account from anyone else getting in.

Two-factor authentication means you have to approve a login on a separate device. So you’ll need to enable this feature on a desktop computer and then make sure you have the Facebook mobile app installed and logged in on your smartphone. Here are the steps for enabling two-factor authentication.

Login to your Facebook account on a desktop computer

on a desktop computer Click your profile icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Click Settings & privacy

Select Settings

In the sidebar on the left of your screen, click Password and security

Scroll down and click Password and security again

again Click Two-factor authentication

Click on your account

Re-enter your password and click Submit

and click Choose the method you want to use (SMS texting, Authentication app, or Security keys)

you want to use Follow the steps for setting up the method you chose

Set up login alerts

You should also set up login alerts so that you will be notified if anyone logs into your account from an unauthorized device. Here are the steps for setting up login alerts.

Login to your Facebook account on a desktop computer

on a desktop computer Click your profile icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Click Settings & privacy

Select Settings

In the sidebar on the left of your screen, click Password and security

Scroll down and click Password and security again

again Click Login alerts

Choose your account

Choose how you want to be alerted (in-app notifications, email, or both)

File a complaint

Martha can consider filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) through their website, www.ftc.gov, or by contacting their Consumer Response Center. While the FTC does not resolve individual complaints, they use consumer complaints to investigate patterns of fraudulent activity and take legal action against scammers.

Use a good password

Having a good and hard-to-guess password is one of the best things you can do for your Facebook account. Repeating a password across multiple accounts is never a good idea because if there is ever a data breach and your login information gets leaked, then you could be at risk of a hacker gaining access to all your accounts.

Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate complex passwords. It will help you to create unique and difficult-to-crack passwords that a hacker could never guess. Second, it also keeps track of all your passwords in one place and fills passwords in for you when you're logging into an account so that you never have to remember them yourself. The fewer passwords you remember, the less likely you will be to reuse them for your accounts.

What qualities should I look for in a password manager?

When it comes to choosing the best password manager for you, here are some of my top tips.

Deploys secure

Works seamlessly across all of your devices

across all of your devices Creates unique complicated passwords that are different for every account

that are different for every account Automatically populates login and password fields for apps and sites you revisit

login and password fields for apps and sites you revisit Has a browser extension for all browsers you use to automatically insert passwords for you

for all browsers you use to automatically insert passwords for you Allows a failsafe in case the primary password is ever lost or forgotten

in case the primary password is ever lost or forgotten Checks that your existing passwords remain safe and alerts you if ever compromised

if ever compromised Uses two-factor authentication security

Kurt's key takeaways

Martha's distressing experience with unauthorized charges on her Facebook account highlights the prevalence of scams targeting small businesses. Scammers gain access to Facebook advertising accounts, increase the advertising limit, and drain victims' checking accounts by running unauthorized ads. To combat unauthorized charges, it is important to report the issue to Facebook, the FTC and contact the bank or credit card company to recover the funds. Preventive measures include enabling two-factor authentication, setting up login alerts, and using strong and unique passwords managed by a password manager. By implementing these security measures, you can better protect yourself against these online scams and unauthorized access to your accounts.

Are you concerned about the security of your Facebook account? What steps have you taken to protect your Facebook account from unauthorized charges and hacks? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact

