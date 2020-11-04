On election night, Google searches for 'liquor store near me' were at an all-time high

Election night can be nerve-wracking.

Google searches for “liquor store near me” and “fries near me” were at an all-time high on Tuesday night, according to the search giant.

On Tuesday evening, “Chinese food near me” was also one of the top trends in U.S. search, according to Google Trends.

Underlining global interest in the race to the White House, Google also noted late Tuesday that “election” was the most searched term globally in the prior 24 hours.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been the most searched candidate in the U.S. over the past day, according to Google, noting that the former vice president has accounted for 51% of candidate searches. President Trump has accounted for 42% of searches, while Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen and Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins have accounted for 6% and 1%, respectively.

Google notes that search data is an indication of curiosity in the subject or candidate. “It should not be considered an indication of voter intent,” the search giant explains on its website.

The U.S. election remains undecided as of Wednesday morning, with pivotal battleground states still hanging in the balance.

