Jeff Bezos confronted by animal-rights protester during Las Vegas conference

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was interrupted by an animal rights activist Thursday after she rushed the stage where he was giving a talk in Las Vegas and yelled about chicken farms.

Bezos’ was at Amazon’s re: Mars event at the Aria resort to discuss deploying satellites when a woman appeared on stage.

In a video of the incident, the woman could be heard protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon. Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson identified the woman as 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, Calif.

Sawhney wasn’t on the stage long and was surrounded by security guards who ushered her off the stage. Bezos remained seated throughout and can be heard joking with a moderation: “Do you have a response to that?”

Sawhney was held on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and may face more serious charges, Las Vegas police officer Laura Meltzer said.

