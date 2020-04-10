Amazon worker tests positive for coronavirus after Jeff Bezos visits warehouse, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A worker at the Amazon fulfillment center that CEO Jeff Bezos recently visited has allegedly tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that an employee at the Dallas-area fulfillment, known as FTW6, has tested positive for the virus. The worker was last at the center on Monday, just days prior to Bezos' visit.

"Consistent with our daily processes, the site has undergone enhanced cleanings since the associate's last day," Amazon said in a message to its employees at the facility obtained by the news outlet.

JEFF BEZOS MAKES VISIT TO AMAZON, WHOLE FOODS STORES AS SCRUTINY OVER WORKERS' SAFETY INTENSIFIES

Amazon has not yet responded to a request for comment from Fox News.

Bezos made the visit to an Amazon fulfillment center and a Whole Foods supermarket earlier this week to thank the company's employees for their hard work on the front lines as the globe deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video, which was posted to social media, Bezos can be seen wearing a protective mask, along with a white shirt and jeans. However, the 56-year-old tech titan does not appear to be abiding by social distancing rules put in place by U.S. federal and health officials.

"We're all incredibly proud of the thousands of our colleagues working on the front lines to get critical goods to people everywhere during this crisis," Amazon wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

NEW CORONAVIRUS TEST CAN RETURN RESULTS IN FIVE MINUTES

Seattle-based Amazon has recently come under scrutiny for alleged lax working conditions at its various warehouses and fulfillment centers around the country.

In March, a group of four U.S. senators, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Cory Booker, D-N.J., wrote a letter to Bezos expressing their concern about the health and safety of Amazon warehouse workers.

Former Amazon employee Christian Smalls demanded that the Bezos-led company close its Staten Island fulfillment center for a deep cleaning after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March. Smalls was later fired, with Amazon telling Fox News it terminated him because he violated several terms of his employment.

After the news of Smalls' termination, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered an investigation into the incident. New York Attorney General Letitia James also issued a statement, saying "it is disgraceful" Smalls was terminated after he "bravely stood up to protect himself and his colleagues."

The Washington Post, which is also owned by Bezos, reported that Amazon workers at 10 warehouses around the country have tested positive for COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Bezos himself has said that he is "wholly focused" on coronavirus, according to a publicly -available letter, in which he thanked his employees for their efforts.

In March, Bezos announced that Amazon was working with the World Health Organization in a number of capacities as the world attempts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday morning, more than 1.61 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, more than 466,000 of which are in the U.S., the most impacted country on the planet.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP