Fox News AI Newsletter: Who parents trust for medical advice

- Parents trust AI for medical advice more than doctors, researchers find

- 'Beetlejuice’ director Tim Burton says he's disturbed by AI, 'scary feeling’

- Smart rings that can track your sleep, fitness, and could save your life

ROBO-DOC: Artificial intelligence is gaining more of parents' trust than actual doctors. According to a new study from the University of Kansas Life Span Institute, which found that parents seeking information on their children’s health are turning to AI more than human health care professionals.

'DARK SHADOWS' Tim Burton is known for spooky movies like "Beetlejuice," "Sleepy Hollow" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas," but what scares him? According to the filmmaker, artificial intelligence.

SMART RINGS BREAKDOWN ’: Smart rings track the same things smartwatches do, such as steps, sleep and a general overview of your overall health. They tend to have significantly more battery life than smartwatches, with no distracting screen. Like smartwatches, the best smart rings on the market can even help save your life with proper vitals tracking and notification systems to alert you when something is wrong. Here are my three favorite smart rings that can track your fitness and could even save your life, Kurt Knutsson writes.

