Fox News AI Newsletter: Who parents trust for medical advice

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A study author is concerned about how much parents are trusting chatbots for medical advice.

A study author is concerned about how much parents are trusting chatbots for medical advice. (iStock)

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Parents trust AI for medical advice more than doctors, researchers find
- 'Beetlejuice’ director Tim Burton says he's disturbed by AI, 'scary feeling’
- Smart rings that can track your sleep, fitness, and could save your life

ROBO-DOC: Artificial intelligence is gaining more of parents' trust than actual doctors. According to a new study from the University of Kansas Life Span Institute, which found that parents seeking information on their children’s health are turning to AI more than human health care professionals.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT can be a useful tool for the quick processing and synthesis of information. (Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

'DARK SHADOWS' Tim Burton is known for spooky movies like "Beetlejuice," "Sleepy Hollow" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas," but what scares him? According to the filmmaker, artificial intelligence.

Tim Burton posing next to a piece of his artwork

Filmmaker Tim Burton is seen in November 2010 in Toronto, Canada. (George Pimentel/WireImage)

SMART RINGS BREAKDOWN ’: Smart rings track the same things smartwatches do, such as steps, sleep and a general overview of your overall health. They tend to have significantly more battery life than smartwatches, with no distracting screen. Like smartwatches, the best smart rings on the market can even help save your life with proper vitals tracking and notification systems to alert you when something is wrong. Here are my three favorite smart rings that can track your fitness and could even save your life, Kurt Knutsson writes.

A woman wearing a smart ring 

A woman wearing a smart ring  (Samsung)

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.