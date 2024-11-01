Parents trust AI for medical advice more than doctors, researchers find

Artificial intelligence is gaining more of parents' trust than actual doctors.

That's according to a new study from the University of Kansas Life Span Institute, which found that parents seeking information on their children’s health are turning to AI more than human health care professionals.

The research, published in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology, also revealed that parents rate AI-generated text as "credible, moral and trustworthy."

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

More than 100 parents ranging from 18 to 65 years old were asked to rate text generated by either a human doctor or ChatGPT (the AI chatbot made by OpenAI) under the supervision of an expert.

The study concluded that ChatGPT is "capable of impacting behavioral intentions for medication, sleep and diet decision-making."

There was also "little distinction" between ChatGPT and the experts on benchmarks of perceived morality, trustworthiness, expertise, accuracy and reliance, the study found.

But when differences were seen, ChatGPT's responses were rated higher in trustworthiness and accuracy, with participants saying they would be more likely to rely on the chatbot's information.

MORE DOCTORS USE CHATGPT TO HELP WITH BUSY WORKLOADS, BUT IS AI A RELIABLE ASSISTANT?

Lead study author Calissa Leslie-Miller, a doctoral student in clinical child psychology at the University of Kansas, noted that the research began right after the launch of ChatGPT.

"We had concerns about how parents would use this new, easy method to gather health information for their children," she wrote in a press release.

"Parents often turn to the internet for advice, so we wanted to understand what using ChatGPT would look like and what we should be worried about."

Leslie-Miller said the results were surprising to the researchers, as it was early on in ChatGPT’s availability.

"We’re starting to see that AI is being integrated in ways that may not be immediately obvious, and people may not even recognize when they’re reading AI-generated text versus expert content," she noted.

Although ChatGPT can "work well in many cases," the AI model "isn’t an expert" and can still generate wrong information, the researcher cautioned.

"People may not even recognize when they’re reading AI-generated text versus expert content."

"In children's health, where the consequences can be significant, it's crucial that we address this issue," she said.

"We're concerned that people may increasingly rely on AI for health advice without proper expert oversight."

Leslie-Miller suggested that AI users be cautious of chatbot-provided information, and that they should only rely on information that’s "consistent with expertise that comes from a non-generative AI source."

Dr. Harvey Castro, an ER physician and AI expert in Texas, told Fox News Digital that he understands why parents might turn to tools like ChatGPT for "quick health care advice," as the technology has become "increasingly woven into our lives."

"The immediacy and convenience of AI can be incredibly appealing, especially for busy parents seeking answers at all hours."

"The immediacy and convenience of AI can be incredibly appealing, especially for busy parents seeking answers at all hours," he said.

Castro agreed with the researchers that combining human expertise and AI is "far more effective" than relying on unsupervised AI, especially when it comes to children's health.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"AI can provide valuable preliminary information, but it cannot fully grasp a child's unique medical history, subtle symptoms, and nuances from years of specialized training," he noted.

"This is where the human element is irreplaceable — involving a qualified health care professional, specifically a pediatrician, ensures that the information is accurate, personalized and safe," Castro went on. "It's crucial to keep the right human in the loop."

Castro added that a pediatrician can interpret AI-generated information on children's health and make "informed decisions" that AI cannot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The expert encouraged parents to use AI tools as a starting point when looking for answers about their children's health, but to then "always consult with a pediatrician."

By combining the two, Castro said, health care professionals can "enhance the quality of care, catching nuances that might be missed otherwise."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"Together, we can leverage technology to provide faster, more efficient care without sacrificing the personal touch and critical thinking that only humans can offer."

Fox News Digital reached out to the study researchers for comment.