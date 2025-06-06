Fox News AI Newsletter: FDA approves cancer-fighting tech tool

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- FDA approves first AI tool to predict breast cancer risk

- Kesha changes cover art for 'Delusional' single after fan backlash over AI image

- OpenAI to appeal copyright ruling in NY Times case as Altman calls for 'AI privilege'

SMARTER SCREENINGS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first artificial intelligence (AI) tool to predict breast cancer risk.

'WE WILL FIGHT': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Thursday that the company plans to appeal a court decision in a copyright case brought by The New York Times.

NOVA IN ACTION: Flock Safety has released another piece of revolutionary technology aimed at keeping everyday civilians safe from crime. The company’s new product, Flock Nova, helps law enforcement with a common but often overlooked problem – a lack of data sharing and access.

ROBOT NURSES RISING: The global healthcare system is expected to face a shortage of 4.5 million nurses by 2030, with burnout identified as a leading cause for this deficit. In response, Taiwan's hospitals are taking decisive action by integrating artificial intelligence and robotics to support their staff and maintain high standards of patient care.

INNOVATION HUB: Amazon is investing $10 billion to create data centers in North Carolina aimed at expanding its artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology capabilities.

30 AI STOCKS: Investing in the next generation of artificial intelligence winners is getting more comprehensive with the launch of a new exchange-traded fund based on 30 stock picks from one of Wall Street’s top analysts.

AI ART BACKLASH: Kesha unveiled the new cover artwork for her single "Delusional" after facing backlash from fans for initially using an AI-generated image.

OPINION: UAE AMBASSADOR: President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the UAE marked a pivotal moment for UAE-U.S. bilateral relations, shining a spotlight on a shared vision for the future. As the UAE and the "New Gulf" pivot from oil to cutting-edge technologies, our partnership with the U.S., rooted in decades of trust, has become a beacon of what’s possible when nations collaborate.

ROBOT GOES BERSERK: A chilling video circulating on social media has reignited old anxieties about robots turning against their creators. The footage shows a Unitree H1 humanoid robot, a machine about the size of an adult human, suddenly flailing its arms and legs with alarming force during a test, coming dangerously close to two technicians.

