UAE AMBASSADOR YOUSEF AL OTAIBA: US and UAE forge groundbreaking high-tech partnership based on AI

President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the UAE marked a pivotal moment for UAE-U.S. bilateral relations, shining a spotlight on a shared vision for the future. As the UAE and the "New Gulf" pivot from oil to cutting-edge technologies, our partnership with the U.S., rooted in decades of trust, has become a beacon of what’s possible when nations collaborate.

This trust has paved the way for a bold new chapter: a strategic economic alliance poised to create tens of thousands of high-tech, energy and manufacturing jobs, driving prosperity in both of our countries.

At the heart of this collaboration lies the new U.S.-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership. This initiative will advance cooperation in artificial intelligence and other transformative technologies while spurring investment flows between our nations.

A cornerstone of this effort is the establishment of a 10-square mile state-of-the-art AI campus in Abu Dhabi, the largest outside the U.S.. With five gigawatts of AI data center capacity, it will act as a vital hub for U.S. hyperscalers or large cloud service providers and large enterprises, serving partners and friends across the region and in the global south.

To support this vision, the UAE and U.S. governments have agreed on a pathway for the UAE to acquire advanced American AI semiconductors.

A handful of U.S. voices have begun to raise concerns about the security of this technology. The fact is that we understand these concerns and fully agree that access to sensitive technologies comes with great responsibility.

Importantly, this new partnership sets a global benchmark for securing advanced U.S. technology. Through the implementation of a "Regulated Technology Environment," approved UAE organizations acquiring regulated US technologies will adhere to extensive physical and cybersecurity protocols.

These involve regular audits, third-party validations and active oversight by both nations’ governments. The direct involvement of leading U.S. companies further ensures that advanced AI chips and technologies are fully protected from diversion or unauthorized access.

This is nothing new. These measures underscore our commitment to a long-term, trusted technology partnership with the U.S. that builds on decades of collaboration.

The UAE previously established the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation with the mission to enhance export controls and prevent the unauthorized transfer of dual-use military/civilian items and technologies. For over 25 years, the UAE has deployed cutting-edge American defense technologies, from F-16 fighter jets to THAAD missile systems. And the strict safeguards in a landmark 2009 agreement have enabled the UAE access to U.S. civilian nuclear energy know-how and cooperation.

Further confirming this mutual trust, UAE-backed GlobalFoundries manufactures America’s most classified microchips for defense and advanced computing in upstate New York and Vermont. As a key part of the new partnership, UAE companies will expand these technology investments into new U.S. data centers, digital infrastructure and energy projects, critical to powering the AI revolution.

This partnership is a two-way street. U.S. companies are also doubling down on their presence in the UAE. Microsoft is partnering with G42, Google is launching a Cyber Security Excellence Center in Abu Dhabi, and Raytheon is opening a new UAE production facility.

Major U.S. financial institutions, including BlackRock and JPMorgan, have set up shop in Abu Dhabi, while Wynn Resorts and Disney are developing landmark projects in the Emirates. From Abu Dhabi to Atlanta, Dubai to Detroit, and Ras Al Khaimah to Reno, investment is flowing, technology is advancing and businesses are thriving.

The recent meeting between President Trump and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wasn’t just a celebration of past achievements, it was a launchpad for what’s next. This partnership isn’t just about quick wins; it’s about building a shared future of innovation, opportunity, and prosperity. Together, the UAE and the U.S. are crafting a legacy that will not only benefit our two nations but also inspire progress around the world for decades to come.