Jobs that are most at risk from AI, according to Microsoft

Right now, many people are worried that artificial intelligence (AI) is coming for their jobs. If you're one of them, then the recent study by Microsoft will shed some light on how AI's generative capabilities will impact your field of work. In short, some occupations are more susceptible to its influence than others.

This study is making waves because, unlike previous studies, it draws insight from real-world data. Microsoft looked at 200,000 anonymous Copilot conversations from 2024 and mapped them against the U.S. government's job classification system.

The study also identified entire occupational groups, like "computer and mathematical occupations" and "office and administrative support", among those with the highest AI overlap. The results reveal exactly which careers AI is already touching and which ones it barely affects.

Is AI Going To Replace You?

The result of the study was the calculation of an "AI applicability score." It measures how closely certain job activities align with the capabilities of AI. To no one's surprise, knowledge-based and communication-heavy roles were at the top of the list of jobs that are most impacted. At the bottom of this list were jobs requiring physical labor or machine operation, showing minimal overlap.

This score reflects overlap, not guaranteed job loss. The researchers stressed that no occupation is fully performed by AI. The study focuses only on language-based generative AI (like Copilot), not other AI areas such as robotics or autonomous systems, which could affect different roles.

Why High AI Overlap Doesn't Always Mean Job Loss

The researchers emphasized that it's important to differentiate between overlap and replacement. Overlap means the AI performs certain tasks alongside humans, while replacement means it will take their place. The study makes no predictions about job growth or losses. It's simply a snapshot of where AI fits in today. In fact, historical trends suggest that automation can sometimes add jobs instead of taking them away. So, it's not all gloom and doom even in sectors with high overlap.

Top Jobs Most At Risk From AI, According To Microsoft

These are the jobs that show a great deal of overlap:

Technical writers

Ticket agents and travel clerks

Editors

Telemarketers

Broadcast announcers and radio DJs

Mathematicians

Political scientists

Interpreters and translators

Advertising sales agents

CNC tool programmers

News analysts, reporters, and journalists

Customer service representatives

Historians

Farm and home management educators

Business teachers, postsecondary

Hosts and hostesses

Public relations specialists

Concierges

Brokerage clerks

Proofreaders and copy Markers

Writers and authors

Sales representatives (services)

Telephone operators

Demonstrators and product promoters

Passenger attendants

Data scientists

Market research analysts

Web developers

Management analysts

Jobs Least Likely To Be Replaced By AI Right Now

If you do any of the jobs below, you have the least to worry about:

Medical equipment preparers

Surgical assistants

Dishwashers

Roofers

Massage therapists

Cement masons and concrete finishers

Motorboat operators

Orderlies

Floor sanders and finishers

Bridge and lock tenders

Industrial truck and tractor operators

Gas compressor and pumping station operators

Helpers-roofers

Roustabouts, oil and gas

Ophthalmic medical technicians

Packaging and filling machine operators

Logging equipment operators

Dredge operators

Pile driver operators

Water treatment plant and system operators

Foundry mold and coremakers

Machine feeders and offbearers

Rail-track maintenance equipment operators

Supervisors of firefighters

Tire builders

What This Means For You

If your job appears in the "most impacted" list, it doesn't mean you need to panic or start packing up your desk. It means AI is already capable of handling parts of your daily tasks - and that can be an opportunity if you learn to use it. Those who embrace AI tools now can work faster, free up time for creative thinking, and make themselves even more valuable.

If your role is on the "least impacted" list, don't assume you're immune forever. While physical and hands-on jobs have less overlap with AI today, future technologies beyond language models, like robotics or AI-driven machinery, could change that picture. Staying adaptable, learning basic AI skills, and keeping up with tech trends will help you stay ahead no matter your industry.

In short, treat this study as a career weather forecast, not a doomsday prediction. AI might not replace you, but someone who knows how to work with AI could. The smartest move? Learn to be that person.

Kurt's Key Takeaways

As of now, it seems there are no predictions of mass unemployment due to the rise of AI. However, the study does highlight that impacted areas may evolve. A good example is how bank tellers still exist even though we have ATMs. They just redefined the role of tellers, and this is what will happen with generative AI in various fields. And who knows? AI may even give rise to entirely new professions. So it helps professionals in high-overlap fields to see AI as a collaborator.

Is your career safe from AI or already in its sights? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

