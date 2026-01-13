5 simple tech tips to improve digital privacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protecting your privacy doesn’t require advanced tools or technical expertise. Some of the most effective protections are already built into your phone; you just need to know where to look.

These five privacy tips show you exactly how to reduce tracking and limit data sharing on both iPhone and Android using the latest software.

1) Reduce app permissions

Apps often request access to your camera, microphone, contacts, photos and location, even when it’s not necessary. Limiting these permissions reduces background data collection.

iPhone

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Select a permission type such as Microphone, Camera, Photos or Contacts

or Toggle off access for apps that don’t need it

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Security and Privacy

Scroll down and tap More privacy settings or Privacy controls

or Tap Permission Manager

Choose a permission category and set apps to Don’t allow or Allow only while using the app

2) Turn off location access you don’t need

Location tracking can reveal where you live, work, shop and travel.

iPhone

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Location Services

Select an app and choose While Using the App or Never

and choose or Turn off Precise Location when exact coordinates aren’t needed

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Location

Tap App location permissions or App permissions

or Scroll through the list and tap the app you want to change

Select Allow only while using the app or Don't allow

3) Turn off photo sharing with apps

Some apps request full access to your photo library, giving them visibility into every image and video you’ve taken.

iPhone

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Photos

Select an app and choose Selected Photos or None

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Security and Privacy

Scroll down and tap More privacy settings or Privacy controls

or Tap Permission Manager

Tap Photos and videos

Scroll through the list and tap the app you want to change

Set apps to Don’t allow, or Allow limited access

4) Turn off app tracking

App tracking allows advertisers to follow your activity across multiple apps.

iPhone

Open Settings

Tap Privacy & Security

Tap Tracking

Turn off Allow Apps to Request to Track

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Security & privacy

Scroll down and tap More privacy settings

Tap Ads

Tap Delete advertising ID to remove the existing ID tied to your device

to remove the existing ID tied to your device Tap Reset advertising ID to generate a new, blank ID

This removes the identifier apps use to track you for targeted ads and replaces it with a fresh ID that isn't linked to your previous activity.

5) Turn off unnecessary background app activity

Some apps continue running and collecting data even when you’re not actively using them.

iPhone

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap Background App Refresh

Turn it off entirely or disable it for individual apps

Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open Settings

Tap Apps

Select an app

Tap Battery

Choose Restricted or turn off Allow background usage

Pro tip: Use a password manager

A password manager reduces the need to store logins inside apps, which can limit unnecessary permissions and data collection.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2026 at Cyberguy.com.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Protecting your privacy doesn’t have to be complicated. By reducing app permissions, limiting location access, controlling photo sharing, turning off app tracking and restricting background activity, you can significantly reduce how much personal data your phone shares. A few simple setting changes can go a long way in protecting your digital life.

What privacy setting surprised you the most, or is there one you're unsure about? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

