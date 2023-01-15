3 crucial ways to keep temperatures high and bills low this winter

As the temperatures drop, our gas and electric bills go up. It's predicted that you and I will pay as much as 17% more for our heating this winter.

This is mainly because, to avoid the super cold weather, we spend more time inside, using our appliances far more than we might in spring or summer. The good news is there are a few tricks to keep your utility bill as low as possible.

1. Invest in a smart or WiFi thermostat

One trick to keeping your heating bill low is to avoid cranking up the heat too often and turning it to a lower temperature for at least 8 hours a day. Lowering your thermostat by just a few degrees can significantly reduce your heating costs.

I recommend investing in a smart or WiFi thermostat that allows you to set the temperature to adjust automatically when you're away from home or asleep. What's great about smart thermostats is that they can also detect your habits and adjust accordingly on their own. Keep in mind that not all smart thermostats may be compatible with your HVAC system, and they are considerably more expensive than basic thermostats.

However, you'll likely have no regrets about the investment when you see the money you end up saving on your heating bill. Among our most recommended smart and WiFi thermostats:

EMERSON Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Touchscreen Color Display

Large, clear digital display with menus easily accessible on the thermostat

Additional privacy protection as Sensi will not sell your data to third parties

Works with most HVAC systems. However, requires c-wire, which is sold separately

Energy Star is certified and boasts energy savings of 23%

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings

It can be controlled remotely with the Sensi Mobile App

At the time of publishing, this product had over 11,191 global ratings with 79% giving the product 5 stars on Amazon

Get the EMERSON Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Touchscreen Color Display

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Compatible with 95% of cooling & heating systems

Most people can install the thermostat in 30 minutes or less

It can be controlled by remote, app, or voice

Connects through Bluetooth and WiFi

Energy Star certified

According to independent studies, Nest thermostats saved people approximately 10-12% on heating and 15% on cooling energy costs

At the time of publishing, this product had over 28,597 global ratings with 79% giving the product 5 stars on Amazon

Get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

2. Invest in a space heater

Did you know that space heaters use less energy than your furnace or central heating? Instead of heating your entire house, consider using a space heater in the room you are currently using, or at least lowering your thermostat and using a space heater for added heat. Our most recommended space heaters are the following:

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

Adjustable thermostat settings

Hi and low heat

Remote control

Lightweight

Overheat protection features

Remains cool to the touch

At the time of publishing, this product had over 24,356 global ratings with 76% giving the product 5 stars on Amazon

Get the Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

Dreo Atom One Space Heater

Fast heating, reaching the desired temperature in a matter of seconds

Tip over and overheat protection and enhanced safety plug

Smooth airflow and soft warmth

70-degree wide angle oscillation, providing wide reading heat

Built-in digital thermostat

At the time of publishing, this product had over 10,394 global ratings with 75% giving the product 5 stars on Amazon

Get the Dreo Atom One Space Heater

Just be mindful of the fact that space heaters can be dangerous if faulty or misused. See my recommendation for properly using a space heater.

3. Invest in smart plugs

One thing you may not know is that many of your electronic devices still take up energy when plugged in, even when switched off. Smart plugs can save you in that department by allowing you to control the amount of energy a particular device takes up through WiFi controls and even turning certain outlets off entirely. Our most recommended smart plugs are the following:

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link

Able to connect with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, allowing you to control it hands-free

Able to be controlled from anywhere through the app

Includes programable timer to automatically turn on and off certain appliances plugged into them

Easy, user-friendly setup

At the time of publishing, this product had over 13,061 global ratings with 80% giving the product 5 stars on Amazon

Get the Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link

Wyze Plug, 2.4GHz WiFi Smart Plug

Able to connect with Alexa and Google Home Assistant, allowing you to control it hands-free

Allows you to monitor and control all plugs remotely through the app

Has custom scheduling controls to turn certain appliances on and off at specific times

Has a vacation mode, which can automatically turn lights on and off while you're away, as well as motion sensors, to turn on and off based on motion detected

At the time of publishing, this product had over 10,296 global ratings with 70% giving the product 5 stars on Amazon

Get the Wyze Plug, 2.4GHz WiFi Smart Plug

Simple steps to lower your utility bills

There are also a few easy steps you can take to keep your utility bill as low as possible without spending a dime.

Remember to turn off the lights when leaving home, as well as in rooms you aren’t using and use natural light: open your curtains or window coverings during the day to let in natural light, and close them at night to keep the warm air inside

Have your heating system checked up at least once a year, as a smooth operating system uses less energy than a faulty one

Use energy-efficient appliances by upgrading to Energy Star-rated appliances

Try to avoid baths, stick to showers, which use considerably less hot water, and keep showers at ten minutes maximum

By implementing these tips, you can save money on your heating bill and stay warm during winter. Do you have any more ways you have found to keep your winter utility bills down?

