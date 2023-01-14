How to use Reminders on your macOS and why you should

Everyone has different ways of keeping their everyday life tasks in order whether it's by keeping to-do lists or having everything written out in a calendar.

MacOS is helping users make their lives even more organized with the latest update to their Reminders feature, and you're going to want to check it out.

What can Reminders do for me?

With the latest update found in macOS Ventura, the Reminders feature can accomplish a plethora of tasks for its users. These features include the following:

– Organizing reminders by time and date

– Pinned lists

– Templates

– Text formatting and lists

– Completed section (for when you complete a task)

– Notifications

– Tags

You can use this feature as a to-do tool, configure notifications for a specific time and location, and much more. It's super user-friendly and you'll get the hang of it in no time.

How to use the Reminders feature on macOS

Note: this applies only to those with a macOS computer running macOS 10.8 (Mountain Lion) or later.

We're going to show you how to use some of the basic tools within the Reminders desktop app so that you can start organizing your life better today.

How to create a list

Open the Reminders app

Click Add list in the bottom left-hand corner

Give the list a name and color and click OK or Done (depending on software)

How to add items and set reminders for a list

Select the name of the list you wish to edit in the panel on the left

Click the + icon New Reminder window to add your first item to the list

If the item has to be completed at a specific date and time, select the little "i" in the circle to the right of the item. A new pop-up will open, where you can add a note, set a date, time or location, and even set the priority of the item

How to create a reminder

Select Reminders under My Lists in the left panel

A new bullet will be added for you. Type your reminder there

Use the Add Date and Add Location options below to give more specific information for your reminder. You can also flag the reminder if it's important using the flag icon or add extra tags using the # icon (tags make it easier for when you have a lot of items on a list and need to find a specific one)

or add extra tags using the (tags make it easier for when you have a lot of items on a list and need to find a specific one) When you are done, click the red circle in the upper left-hand corner of the screen, and it will be saved

The tabs in the left panel are for when your reminders and tasks are scheduled for. If you have a reminder set for that same day, it'll fall under the Today tab. Future reminders will fall under the Scheduled tab. Flagged reminders will fall under the Flagged tab, and every reminder you have set will fall under the All tab. Once reminders are completed, they will go under the Completed tab.

Let us know how the Reminders app for macOS works for you.

