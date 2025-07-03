120,000 fake sites fuel Amazon Prime Day scams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As millions prepare to snag the best deals during Amazon Prime Day, cybercriminals are preparing too, just not in the way you'd hope.

Security researchers have uncovered more than 120,000 fake Amazon websites designed to scam excited shoppers during the retail giant's annual shopping event.

With sales set to begin July 8 and run through July 11, the timing couldn't be more sinister. These scam websites, filled with phishing traps, malware and fake products, were created in the past two months, just in time for the Prime Day rush.

Amazon Prime Day scams: Why they’re increasing and how to protect yourself

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most anticipated online shopping events of the year, and that makes it a goldmine for scammers. Cybercriminals know shoppers are often in a hurry, eager to grab deals before they disappear. That urgency can lead to poor judgment and careless clicks.

Amazon is actively fighting back against these threats. In 2024, the company initiated takedowns of more than 55,000 phishing websites and 12,000 phone numbers used in impersonation schemes. Amazon also partners with law enforcement agencies around the world to ensure scammers are held accountable, referring hundreds of bad actors to authorities for further investigation and prosecution. But the AI-amplified threats are coming faster than ever, which means you need to be more vigilant than ever when shopping for deals.

Why Amazon Prime Day scammers are winning and how to stay ahead

While Amazon hasn't released a formal statement yet, the company maintains ongoing efforts to detect and remove fraudulent listings and suspicious domains. Amazon also reminds customers that it will never ask for payment via email or phone, nor request gift cards as a form of payment. Even so, the burden of protection often falls on consumers. Knowing what to watch for can make all the difference.

Top 10 tips to avoid Amazon Prime Day scams and protect your purchases

Staying safe during Prime Day means slowing down and thinking before you click. Below are key ways to protect your personal and financial information from Amazon Prime Day scams.

1. Shop only through official Amazon channels

Always make your purchases through Amazon.com or the official Amazon app. Avoid clicking on links from texts, emails, social media posts or pop-up ads, even if they appear to come from Amazon. Scammers often use lookalike pages to steal your information. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

2. Never share account info over the phone

Amazon will never call and ask for your login credentials, passwords or personal details. If you get a call that pressures you to "verify your account," hang up. It's a scam.

3. Be wary of gift card requests

No legitimate Amazon representative will ask you to pay using gift cards. If someone instructs you to buy a gift card and to send them the code, it's 100% a scam. End the conversation immediately.

4. Double-check website URLs

Scammers create fake websites with small, easy-to-miss spelling differences, like arnazon.com or amaz0n-sale.com. Before you enter any sensitive info, take a second to look closely at the web address.

5. Report suspicious activity

If you encounter a scam attempt, report it to Amazon through their official support page. You can also report phishing sites to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Reporting helps shut down fraud faster.

6. Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication

Make sure your Amazon account uses a strong, unique password that you don't use anywhere else. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords. Also, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on your Amazon account for an extra layer of security.



7. Keep your devices and apps updated

Regularly update your computer, smartphone, and the Amazon app to patch security vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals often exploit outdated software to gain access.

8. Avoid public Wi-Fi when shopping

Public Wi-Fi networks can be insecure. Try to shop on Amazon using your private, secure internet connection rather than public Wi-Fi to reduce the risk of data interception.

9. Review your bank and credit card statements promptly

After making purchases, keep an eye on your financial statements for any unauthorized or suspicious charges. Early detection can minimize damage.

10. Be skeptical of too-good-to-be-true deals

If a deal looks unbelievably cheap or comes from an unfamiliar seller, double-check the product reviews and seller ratings on Amazon. Scammers often lure buyers with unrealistic prices.

Kurt's key takeaways

Amazon Prime Day scams are growing more sophisticated, and the sheer scale of fake websites, over 120,000, is alarming. But by staying alert, verifying websites, and following safe shopping habits, you can protect yourself and still take advantage of the sales. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Pause, check, and think before you click, and you'll stay one step ahead of the scammers.

Who do you think should be doing more to protect shoppers from Amazon Prime Day scams, Amazon, the government, or the shoppers themselves? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

