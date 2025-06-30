Grab Prime Day deals early: Smart home devices, kitchen appliances, clothes and shoes for less than $50

Amazon Prime Day runs from July 8th through July 11th. But you don’t have to wait to start saving! Grab early deals now on kitchen appliances, smart home devices, clothes and shoes for less than $50.

Tech and gadgets

Kitchen and home goods

Clothing and Shoes

Original price: $49.99

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features a built-in microphone and a dedicated Alexa button, allowing you to use voice commands to search for movies, launch apps and control playback. You can also pause, rewind and fast-forward, and interact with compatible smart home devices.

Original price: $32.21

The INIU Portable Charger, 22.5W 20000mAh USB-C, can provide multiple charges for most smartphones and tablets and offers three times the charging speed as 1a phone chargers. This charger features both USB-A and USB-C (input and output) ports. Additionally, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously.

Original price: $34.99

This portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, and it has vibrant, high-definition sound that covers every corner of the room. Enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime and stable wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3. This speaker is a great choice for outdoor activities such as the pool or beach.

Original price: $16.99

Kasa's KL110 LED Wi-Fi smart bulb is dimmable, energy-efficient and connects directly to your home's Wi-Fi network. You can control your smart bulb from anywhere using the Kasa Smart app, available on your smartphone with Wi-Fi. This bulb allows for scheduling and scene creation to personalize your lighting experience.

Original price: $49.99

Bedsure's all-season comforter duvet insert is made with a 100% polyester fill and shell to provide softness and coziness. The comforter features corner and side tabs that make it easy to secure inside a duvet cover.

Original price: $69.99

The Ninja BC151BK Blast portable blender is a cordless, USB-C-rechargeable personal blender. It's designed for the on-the-go blending of smoothies, protein shakes and frozen drinks. You can blend up to 18 oz. at a time, and the easy-open sip lid lets you blend and drink from the same container.

Original price: $45

The Yeti Rambler 42 oz. straw mug is a large, insulated beverage container designed for extended hydration. The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold longer and the straw lid has a molded-in-stopper that holds the straw in place.

Original price: $47.99

Brightech Ambience Pro solar-powered outdoor string lights feature durable, shatterproof LED Edison-style bulbs. The heavy-duty, weather-resistant cord charges automatically through a solar panel during the day. The string lights are perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere on patios, pergolas or in gardens.

Original price: $50.99

Pack this Coleman Utopia Breeze Lightweight Beach Chair on your next beach trip. This lightweight chair has a low-profile design and gives you room to stretch your legs in the sand. A mesh cup holder and a seatback pocket add convenience, while the chair folds compactly into a carry bag for easy transport.

Original price: $35.99

Relax in cloud-like comfort with the BRONAX pillow slippers. The slippers feature an ultra-soft, thick sole for superior cushioning and all-day relief. These are perfect for wearing by the pool or in the shower.

Original price: $53.98

CQR men's tactical pants are durable cargo pants designed for outdoor activities, work and tactical use. They are made of water-resistant fabric and are lightweight, with multiple utility pockets for ample storage.

Original price: $19.99

The SOJOS small retro oval polarized sunglasses are a trendy, yet functional pair of shades inspired by 90s fashion. The glasses come with polarized lenses and a small oval lens shape that gives them a distinct vintage feel. These shades also protect your eyes from 99% of harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Original price: $30

The Adidas Adilette shower slip-on is a classic, comfortable slide sandal featuring a quick-drying Cloudfoam footbed for soft cushioning. It's perfect for post-swim use, locker rooms or everyday casual wear.