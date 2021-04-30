Zaven Collins' message to Cardinals GM after selection: 'We’re gonna f--ing kill everyone'

The Arizona Cardinals selected linebacker Zaven Collins with the No. 16 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the organization’s top brass was more than excited to get the player on their team.

The Cardinals on Friday released a behind-the-scenes video of the war room as general manager Steve Keim saw the New England Patriots take Mac Jones ahead of them. Keim called Collins and the Tulsa standout’s family went berserk.

Collins had the perfect answer when Keim asked him whether he was "ready to roll."

"Steve, we’re gonna f—ing kill everyone," Collins said. "Full speed. We’re gonna kill everyone."

Collins added: "We’re gonna get a Super Bowl ring so f—ing big on our finger that a – show dog wouldn’t be able to jump over it."

When Collins heard his name called on the draft broadcast, he immediately broke down.

Collins played three seasons at Tulsa before turning pro. He played in 32 games and recorded 236 total tackles along with 7.5 sacks. The 2020 season was his standout year.

He was the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and won the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik Awards.

He joined a linebacker corps that already features last year’s first-round pick Isaiah Simmons, Joirdan Hicks and Markus Golden. The team also signed J.J. Watt in the offseason.