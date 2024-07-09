Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Zach Wilson's ex-girlfriend, ex-best friend announce engagement one week after his own

Tons of drama swirls around these 3, as Wilson's ex-girlfriend claims the QB slept with 'mom's best friend'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Just one week after his own engagement, Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend and ex-best friend announced their betrothal. 

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne, who was college teammates at BYU with Wilson, and the Denver Broncos quarterback’s ex, Abbey Gile, announced their engagement on Monday via Instagram

The post on Milne’s Instagram showed him asking for Gile’s hand in marriage on the beach, and she was all smiles after saying yes, flaunting her ring for the camera. 

Dax Milne high-fives fans

Dax Milne, #15 of the Washington Commanders, takes the field during training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center on July 28, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Wilson and his model girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, revealed their own engagement during a recent vacation in Italy. 

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you," he captioned his Instagram post. "Nic, I love you."

However, this union between Milne and Gile only adds to the drama that has already come with Wilson. 

Wilson and Gile were together up until 2022, when it eventually came out that she moved on to Milne, who was not just teammates with, but roommates with Wilson at BYU as well. 

Zach Wilson and Nicollette Dellanno

Zach Wilson and Nicollette Dellanno are engaged. (Instagram)

Gile was ridiculed on social media after revealing she was dating Milne. However, she responded to her critics by saying Wilson was "sleeping with his mom’s best friend."

Wilson, who was with the New York Jets after they drafted him No. 2 overall, saw that the fan base absolutely ran with those comments from Gile, though he never addressed the situation publicly. 

Meanwhile, Gile and Milne were deleting and blocking comments on their social media posts, as fans were relentless in trying to say their piece on the matter. 

Wilson has since begun a new chapter with the Broncos after a failed tenure with the Jets ended in an offseason trade this year, where he can compete for a wide-open quarterback job at Mile High. 

Zach Wilson looks on field

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. ( Rich Storry/Getty Images)

At the same time, Milne is set to play the final year of his four-year rookie pact with the Commanders. The seventh-round pick in 2021 did not see any time on the field last season due to a groin injury. He has 15 total catches over his first two seasons for 120 yards and a touchdown. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.