Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Broncos

Broncos' Zach Wilson gets engaged to girlfriend in Italy: 'My best friend and my everything'

Jets traded Wilson to the Broncos

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In the blink of an eye, Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson got immensely better.

Wilson announced he and his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, got engaged in Italy. The veteran quarterback revealed the news in a sweet Instagram post from Italy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Zach Wilson and Nicollette Dellanno

Zach Wilson and Nicollette Dellanno are engaged. (Instagram)

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you," he captioned his post. "Nic, I love you."

Dellanno also wrote a sweet message about her fiancé.

"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together," she wrote. "I love you."

AARON RODGERS MAKES APPEARANCE AT UFC 303 AMID JETS MINICAMP ABSENCE

Zach Wilson at Broncos minicamp

Quarterback Zach Wilson, #4 of the Denver Broncos, throws during Denver Broncos OTA Offseason Workouts at Centura Health Training Center on June 4, 2024 in Englewood, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Wilson started 2024 counting down the minutes of the season as he was thrust into the starting quarterback role with the New York Jets amid Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury.

Despite nearly making the playoffs, Wilson and the Jets parted ways in the offseason. The No. 2 overall pick was traded to the Broncos.

Wilson is now entering training camp vying against Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham.

Bo Nix and Zach Wilson at minicamp

Bo NIx, #10, and Zach Wilson, #4 of the Denver Broncos, throw during the Denver Broncos OTA Offseason Workouts at Centura Health Training Center on June 4, 2024 in Englewood, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The quarterback and Dellanno were linked together about two years ago, according to the New York Post. Things appeared to have moved pretty fast for the 24-year-old.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.