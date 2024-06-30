Broncos' Zach Wilson gets engaged to girlfriend in Italy: 'My best friend and my everything'

In the blink of an eye, Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson got immensely better.

Wilson announced he and his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, got engaged in Italy. The veteran quarterback revealed the news in a sweet Instagram post from Italy.

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you," he captioned his post. "Nic, I love you."

Dellanno also wrote a sweet message about her fiancé.

"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together," she wrote. "I love you."

Wilson started 2024 counting down the minutes of the season as he was thrust into the starting quarterback role with the New York Jets amid Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury.

Despite nearly making the playoffs, Wilson and the Jets parted ways in the offseason. The No. 2 overall pick was traded to the Broncos.

Wilson is now entering training camp vying against Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham.

The quarterback and Dellanno were linked together about two years ago, according to the New York Post. Things appeared to have moved pretty fast for the 24-year-old.