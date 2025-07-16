Yankees superstar Aaron Judge says his relationship with God is more fulfilling than his success

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has both fame and fortune, but prefers his faith.

Judge, 33, was asked what he would tell someone who thinks fame and fortune would solve all of their problems.

"Our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He’s given me this platform, this ability. The fame, getting the chance to do this is great and all, but it’s not fulfilling as much as the relationship I have with Him," Judge said during a media availability on Monday, via CBN Sports.

"Build a relationship with Him, and that’ll solve all your problems."

Judge has been open about his faith throughout his career and showcased it on Monday while he prepared for the MLB All-Star Game.

Judge’s bat, which was painted blue and featured his daughter’s name, Nora, also had a reference to a passage from the Bible on it — 2 Corinthians 5:7.

"For we live by faith, not by sight," the verse read.

The Yankees' captain is in the midst of another incredible season as he leads the major leagues with a .355 batting average, is second with 35 home runs, and has 81 RBI while playing great defense in right field.

The seven-time All-Star is going for his third American League MVP award in three seasons. Judge won the AL MVP in 2022 after setting the American League home run record with 62 home runs and won the award last season after leading the big leagues in home runs (58) and RBI (144).

The Yankees fell out of first place in the American League East but still occupy one of the wildcard spots. The team will need Judge to continue his remarkable play as they make a playoff push.

