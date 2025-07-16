Mets' Pete Alonso wants to bring 'hockey-style' fights to baseball in proposed rule change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso wants to introduce a rule that would bring fights into Major League Baseball.

Alonso, 30, said that he does not think players should be ejected for charging the mound and fighting.

"If there is one rule I could change, I don't think people should get ejected after charging the mound and fighting. I think it should be hockey style," Alonso said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The five-time All-Star emphasized the fight would have to be one player vs. one player to avoid injury as much as possible. Alonso said when fights happen and the entire two teams are out on the field in a moshpit, that’s when players can get hurt.

Alonso also suggested that for a player unwilling to fight if he were charged at by an opposing player, he could yield and effectively opt-out.

"I think there's a rule if you want to go out and charge the mound, then you should be able to, but if the pitcher or hitter or whoever charges and if they don't want to fight, they take a knee, and they don't have to fight," Alonso said.

"If someone goes out and take a knee then it is like whatever, then you both go your separate way, that is what I would change about the game."

However, in Alonso’s proposed rule, if a player decidedly loses the fight, he gets ejected from the game while the winner gets to remain in the game.

In the NHL, regardless of who wins the fight, both players receive a five-minute penalty for fighting.

In Alonso’s scenario, a player could win a fight against a pitcher after being hit by a pitch and then go stand on first base and remain in the game while pitcher, after losing the fight, would depart the game.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a bunch of rule changes in his tenure, but none so drastic as Alonso’s suggested rule.

Alonso has been terrific this season for the Mets as he is in the midst of a career year. The star slugger has a .280 batting average with 21 home runs and 77 RBI while leading the National League with 26 doubles.

Fox News' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.

