Yankees stars plead for team to keep Juan Soto after sending them to World Series: 'We need him to stay'

The New York Yankees got Juan Soto for one reason: to go to the World Series.

Well, it was "The Generational" himself that sent the Bronx Bombers to the Fall Classic on Saturday night, as his game-winning three-run home run in the 10th inning propelled the Yanks' win – their 41st pennant in franchise history.

New York took a huge gamble in acquiring Soto, though, giving up some high-end talent for the 25-year-old outfielder who is set to become a free agent at season's end.

In his contract year, Soto had a season to dream of, setting career-highs with 41 home runs and 128 runs scored.

It's undeniable that he is going to become, at worst, the second-highest paid player in all of baseball – it's just a matter of whether he will surpass Shohei Ohtani's $700 million.

It's the Yankees' first pennant since 2009, and with Soto himself playing a huge role in it, it's clear where his teammates stand on the matter.

"We need him to stay. He's going to stay. We need to bring it home, then we'll bring him home also," ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton said after the game.

Newcomer Jazz Chisholm was more blunt.

"Pay my guy! Pay Juan Soto! $700 million!"

Yankees fans in Cleveland after the game even chanted, "Re-sign Soto!"

Soto fouled off five straight pitches before launching his towering three-run blast that put the Yankees up 5-2, all but icing the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees sent Michael King, Kyle Higashioka and other prospects to the San Diego Padres in order to get him – but even with the pennant, the deal seems worth it now, no matter what.

However, it's obvious they need him to stay if they want prolonged success.

New York awaits to see if they'll have a present-day Subway Series or if they'll face their old-time crosstown rivalry, as the Dodgers and Mets will play in Game 6 of the NLCS on Sunday. Los Angeles is up, 3-2.

