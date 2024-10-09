Yankees star hits at Royals fans who jeered him for calling team lucky: ‘Ain’t never seen nobody boo a bum'

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was Public Enemy No. 1 in Kansas City on Wednesday.

The New York Yankees star infielder gave the Royals some bulletin board material earlier this week when he called them "lucky" for winning Game 2 of the ALDS.

Ultimately, there wasn't enough motivation for the Royals, as they lost Game 3 on Wednesday, but beforehand, the fans let their voices be heard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As Chisholm was introduced pregame, the boos were extremely loud, and Chisholm didn't mind it one bit.

In fact, he mouthed, "I love it. I love it."

Chisholm was asked about the boos after the Yanks' 3-2 win, and he clearly was unphased.

"I ain’t never seen nobody boo a bum," the one-time All-Star said.

"That's good for the playoffs, to have a little bit of that," added manager Aaron Boone. "Made for a little better environment."

FRANCISCO LINDOR'S GRAND SLAM LIFTS METS INTO NLCS AS MAGICAL RIDE CONTINUES

Even after a Royals player posted on X to not "celebrate too early", Chisholm replied that he wanted to "speak this s--- into existence."

Chisholm was confident that the Royals "got lucky" after the Yankees hit into some tough luck outs in Game 2 - however, he did go 0-for-4 in the Yanks' 3-2 win on Wednesday.

The Yankees were carried by Giancarlo Stanton on Wednesday, who drove in two runs, including the game-winner. The slugger blasted a towering solo home run in the eighth inning that put the Yankees up for good, and Luke Weaver recorded the five-out save.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 4 is Thursday night in Kauffman Stadium, where, after an 0-for-4 night for Chisholm, combined with being one loss away from elimination, the Royals fans will surely be loud once more.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.