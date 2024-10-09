Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees star hits at Royals fans who jeered him for calling team lucky: ‘Ain’t never seen nobody boo a bum'

Chisholm was confident in his Yankees after losing Game 2 of the ALDS

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was Public Enemy No. 1 in Kansas City on Wednesday.

The New York Yankees star infielder gave the Royals some bulletin board material earlier this week when he called them "lucky" for winning Game 2 of the ALDS.

Ultimately, there wasn't enough motivation for the Royals, as they lost Game 3 on Wednesday, but beforehand, the fans let their voices be heard.

Jazz Chisholm in dugout

New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) before the game against the Kansas City Royals during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium.  (Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images)

As Chisholm was introduced pregame, the boos were extremely loud, and Chisholm didn't mind it one bit.

In fact, he mouthed, "I love it. I love it."

Chisholm was asked about the boos after the Yanks' 3-2 win, and he clearly was unphased.

"I ain’t never seen nobody boo a bum," the one-time All-Star said.

"That's good for the playoffs, to have a little bit of that," added manager Aaron Boone. "Made for a little better environment." 

Jazz greeting teammates

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees greets Aaron Judge #99 prior to Game Three of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on October 09, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Even after a Royals player posted on X to not "celebrate too early", Chisholm replied that he wanted to "speak this s--- into existence."

Chisholm was confident that the Royals "got lucky" after the Yankees hit into some tough luck outs in Game 2 - however, he did go 0-for-4 in the Yanks' 3-2 win on Wednesday.

The Yankees were carried by Giancarlo Stanton on Wednesday, who drove in two runs, including the game-winner. The slugger blasted a towering solo home run in the eighth inning that put the Yankees up for good, and Luke Weaver recorded the five-out save.

Jazz Chisholm smirking

New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) smiles in the ninth inning of game 3 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals on October 9, 2024 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Game 4 is Thursday night in Kauffman Stadium, where, after an 0-for-4 night for Chisholm, combined with being one loss away from elimination, the Royals fans will surely be loud once more.

