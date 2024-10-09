Francisco Lindor's grand slam lifts Mets into NLCS as magical ride continues

Stay comfortable, New York Mets fans. Your magic carpet ride continues.

The Metropolitans, who are reliving their "Miracle" nickname from that infamous 1973 season, are headed to the NLCS after taking Game 4 of a division series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and they did it in wild fashion.

The Mets did not get the big hit early, loading the bases in both the first and second innings but with nothing to show for it. In the fifth, they put their first two runners on, but Jeff Hoffman saved the day by retiring the inherited runners.

The Mets loaded the bases again in the sixth, once again, before recording an out, and in this go-around, they made up for lost time.

And who else but Francisco Lindor? The team’s most valuable player, who has come through time and time again throughout this magic carpet ride, blasted a grand slam to give New York a 4-1 lead.

Edwin Diaz came on to close it in the ninth, but given how much he's pitched lately, he simply didn't have it, walking the first two batters. But, after striking out Kody Clemens (the son of Roger), he got Brandon Marsh to fly out.

That only brought up Kyle Schwarber, whose October resume speaks for itself, but he entered the at-bat 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts against the closer, and that history repeated itself. Schwarber swung and missed on an outside slider, giving the Mets a 4-1 victory.

It's the Mets’ first time in the NLCS since 2015, when they won the pennant.

Jose Quintana got the start, and he tossed five innings of one-run ball, which was unearned. Thus, his postseason ERA remains 0.00 after he threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in their do-or-die game in the wild card series.

The Mets are truly starting to feel like a team of destiny. New York had a chance to be eliminated from postseason contention on the final day of the season, but they split that wild doubleheader to clinch. Then, in the wild card series, they were two outs away from going home – but then, trailing 2-0, Pete Alonso belted a three-run homer. It was the first in MLB history by a player when his team was trailing in the ninth inning or later of a winner-take-all postseason game.

It's another tough exit for the Phillies, who have quite literally gone backwards. It was a World Series loss in 2022, followed by losing the NLCS last year. Now, it’s an early goodbye in the division series. They did the same thing from 2008 to 2011, and then, an 11-year postseason drought followed.

The Mets have had a wild schedule, at one point playing six games in five days, three of which were postseason contests. It's well-deserved, and well-needed, as bullpen guys, specifically Edwin Diaz, haven't looked all too sharp of late. But, they can relax until Sunday and await the winner of the Padres and Dodgers (San Diego leads, 2-1, with Game 4 later Wednesday in their own ballpark).

