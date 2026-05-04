Yankees radio icon John Sterling dead at 87

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New York Yankees radio legend John Sterling has died, WFAN Sports Radio in New York announced on Monday. He was 87.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom," the radio station wrote on social media.

Sterling suffered a heart attack in January and was said to be in good spirits. He retired from broadcasting in April 2024 after 64 years in the industry.

Since 1989, Sterling has been gracing the New York airwaves as the voice of the Yankees, and that has included the multiple World Series titles.

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"It is high, it is far, it is gone!" is something Yankees fans have heard for decades, and Sterling usually followed it up with specific calls for each player, including, "It’s an A-bomb from A-Rod" for Alex Rodriguez and "Here comes the Judge!" for Aaron Judge.

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This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.