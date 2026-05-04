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New York Mets

Mets' Carson Benge lays out for incredible catch vs Angels

The play likely saved a run with one out and a runner on first as New York picked up a 5-1 win for their 12th victory

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Highlight reel plays have been few and far between for the slumping New York Mets this season, but rookie right fielder Carson Benge had one of the best catches of the year on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Vaughn Grissom hit a line drive down the first base side in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out and a runner on first. Benge then laid out for a spectacular diving catch, likely saving a run and destroying the Angels’ chances of building momentum for a potential comeback.

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New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge greeting shortstop Bo Bichette at Angel Stadium

New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge greets shortstop Bo Bichette after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on May 3, 2026. (William Liang/Imagn Images)

The Mets picked up a 5-1 victory for their 12th victory of the season.

"I dove still not knowing," Benge told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. "But I know I was going to try to make a play for my guys."

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Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen described the play as "pulchritudinous," which left Todd Zeile speechless in the booth. Dictionary.com says that "pulchritudinous" is used to describe something breathtaking, heartbreaking or beautiful.

New York Mets players Austin Slater, Tyrone Taylor, and Carson Benge celebrating on the field.

New York Mets players Austin Slater, Tyrone Taylor, and Carson Benge celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on May 3, 2026. (Jessie Alcheh/AP)

All of the above truly describes Benge’s grab.

At the plate, Benge was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, had an RBI and two walks.

New York took two-of-three from Los Angeles in their series. It was the Mets’ first series win since taking two games from the Minnesota Twins on April 23.

New York Mets' Mark Vientos celebrating with Tyrone Taylor and Carson Benge reacting on baseball field

New York Mets' Mark Vientos celebrates with Tyrone Taylor as Carson Benge reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on May 3, 2026. (Jessie Alcheh/AP)

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Mets starter Clay Holmes allowed one run on four hits and struck out six. His ERA improved to 1.69.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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