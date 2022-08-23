Yankees players trying everything to turn slump around: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the film "Major League," Pedro Cerrano uses all kinds of superstitions and voodoo to try to break out of a slump. The New York Yankees appear to be close to that.

The Yankees are 6-14 in August and 11-20 in the second half of the season. The team is on a two-game winning streak after avoiding a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays and starting off their Subway Series against the New York Mets right behind Aaron Judge's 47th home run of the season.

Yankees players revealed to Sports Illustrated in a story published Tuesday the team has been trying everything to try to shake the bad juju – playing with and without undershirts, changing spikes, burning sage, the way they greet each other, chewing gum and even playing video games with each other.

What about a rainout, a la "Bull Durham"?

"We've got a good thing with rain delays," Yankees reliever Lucas Luetge told the outlet. "We circle up and play video games together, and we won both times."

The weather threatened to delay Monday’s game against the Mets. But a passing thunderstorm couldn’t put a stop to the start.

Ron Marinaccio, another Yankees pitcher, admitted to Sports Illustrated it’s really all about keeping a "positive mindset."

"We try to keep everything as light as possible," he said. "We all know that none of that stuff really matters. It’s just trying to keep a positive mindset. … We feel like we're pretty close to getting back on track. … As much as it’s stunk for these past couple of weeks now, if we rattle off two good weeks now and then we can find ourselves 13 games up in the division again, then this bad couple of weeks doesn’t really matter anymore."

Yankees fans have been booing and muttering "goosefraba" to themselves as the season winds down.

New York once had a 13-game lead in the American League East. And while it’s still eight games ahead, the team faces six more series against divisional teams who would love to ruin the Yankees' playoff hopes.