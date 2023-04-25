Expand / Collapse search
Yankees, Phillies minor league coaches gets into massive brawl after batter plunked

Things got messy in the Florida State League on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A minor league baseball game on Sunday between the affiliates of the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies in the Florida State League turned ugly as a hit by pitch sparked a massive brawl.

The chaos started in the top of the third inning when Tampa Tarpons pitcher Alex Bustamante hit Clearwater Threshers batter Erick Brito. Clearwater’s manager Marty Malloy, who was acting as the third base coach had an issue with the pitch and had words for the Tampa dugout.

Malloy was ejected from the game and started to walk toward home plate where Tampa pitching coach Gerardo Casadiego had run toward. Malloy talked to the umpire as Casadiego stood in front of his catcher. Malloy and the catcher appeared to have words before Casadiego interjected.

Malloy was then seen throwing a right hand at Casadiego and knocking the coach’s hat off. Malloy stepped back after the blow and Casadiego attempted to strike back but instead hit another Threshers player. Things took off and got even more wild from there. Minor league reporter John Brophy caught the brawl at the game.

Tampa hitting coach Rick Guarno was tackled to the ground by a few Threshers players.

Several people were ejected from the game and the game was delayed for 20 minutes.

The Threshers won 12-3.

Brito and Caleb Ricketts would have three RBI each in the win. Daury Arias and Anthony Hall were credited with one RBI each for Tampa.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.