Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New York Yankees outfielder Oscar Gonzalez suffered a scary injury during a spring training exhibition game in Mexico City on Monday night.

Gonzalez was at bat in the second inning against Diablos Rojos when he fouled a ball off his face. He got jammed on an inside pitch and the ball ricocheted off the handle and directly into his face, knocking off his helmet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was treated at the ballpark for a right eye contusion but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. After the game, the team said he suffered a right orbital fracture.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

The right fielder from the Dominican Republic was a non-roster invitee for spring training. He was 15-for-46 with a home run and seven RBI. He was hitting .326 with an OPS of .889.

PETE ROSE MAKES EYE-POPPING COMMENT ABOUT SHOHEI OHTANI AMID GAMBLING SCANDAL WITH EX-TRANSLATOR

Gonzalez signed with the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent in July 2014. He made his debut with the team in 2022, playing 91 games and hitting .296 with 11 home runs. He played in 54 games last season and had a .214 batting average with two homers and 12 RBI.

The Yankees claimed Gonzalez off waivers in December as they hoped to add depth to the outfield.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear at this point where Gonzalez will start his season. Fangraphs predicted he’d miss out on the 26-man roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.