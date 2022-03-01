Yankees' Joey Gallo pokes fun at himself with LinkedIn profile while CBA negotiations heat up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo jumped on LinkedIn – just in case.

As Major League Baseball and the players union negotiate to get a 2022 season off the ground, Gallo posted a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile and poked fun at himself in the process.

The profile showed his experience – with the Yankees and Texas Rangers – and some of the key skills he possesses: striking out, hitting into the shift and getting dressed weird.

Gallo has been known for his all-or-nothing approach at the plate, but failed to put hitting massive dingers as one of his primary skills. In three of the last five seasons, he hit 35 or more home runs.

The outfielder started out with the Rangers and made it to two All-Star games before he was traded to the Yankees in the middle of the 2021 season.

He played in 58 games for New York and hit 13 home runs and batted .160 with 88 strikeouts.

MLB and the players worked on a collective bargaining agreement over 16 ½ hours, but the sides were still considered to be far apart on any deal to end the lockout. The talks are planned to resume Tuesday at 11 a.m.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to have Opening Day begin on March 31. The union has said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe. MLB, then, gave the new deadline.

"We want to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done," an MLB spokesman said.

The parties were still searching for an agreement on certain economic issues including, raising the luxury tax threshold to $220 million this year, setting a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players at $25 million annually and raise the minimum salary to $675,000 this year with $10,000 increases annually.

The only agreement they appeared to come to was on expanded postseason. The two agreed to expand the number of playoff teams to 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.