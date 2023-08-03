Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Jake Bauers cuts lip after slamming helmet in frustration

Bauers was 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts in the win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
It has been a tough week for the New York Yankees, but on Wednesday, the team was able to stop its skid, for the time being, with a 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers, however, got a little bit more than he bargained for.

Jake Bauers vs Rays

Jake Bauers, #61 of the New York Yankees, hits a double during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 1, 2023, in New York. (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Bauers struck out to end the third inning. In frustration, he slammed his bat down onto the dirt as well as his helmet, but the helmet bounced back and hit Bauers in the face. Bauers suffered a cut above his lip during his little bout of anger.

Bauers stayed in the game. He finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Luckily for New York, the team was able to bounce back from an early Wander Franco home run to pile on seven runs against the Rays. Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton had home runs each. Stanton finished with four RBI before he was pinch-hit for by Greg Allen.

Jake Bauers hits a home run

Jake Bauers, #61 of the New York Yankees, hits a home run during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2023, in New York. (New York Yankees/Getty Images)

"Two guys on, two outs, opportunity to make an impact, so it was good to see this one today," Stanton said after the game.

Gerrit Cole had eight strikeouts after settling down following the Franco home run.

Giancarlo Stanton home run

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"I thought it was a really good performance against a good team when I think he was grinding a bit out there tonight," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.