MLB star Paul Skenes set to rep Team USA at World Baseball Classic: 'I love America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes may be the biggest, if not one of the biggest, supporters of the U.S. military members among active MLB players.

So, for him to represent Team USA at the World Baseball Classic meant a lot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First and foremost, I care because I’m from America. I love America. I’ve seen the WBCs in the past and There's no bigger stage or no greater honor than wearing USA across your chest," he said Monday on the MLB Network.

"And I think the other one, I went to the Air Force Academy for two years. Wanted to serve. I was intending on serving and ended up transferring out to LSU. Won a national championship there, did some cool stuff there. But there was a big part of me that was fully intent on serving in the military as a career after college. So, this is, it’s not serving but it’s a pretty close second."

For the last two MLB seasons, Skenes has pitched for a cause bigger than wins, losses or Cy Young Awards. He teamed up with the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) for a strikeout campaign. For each strikeout Skenes throws this season, he pledged to donate $100 to the organization. The foundation has helped expand service efforts, providing the military, veteran and first responder communities with additional fundraising and outreach.

Skenes had 216 strikeouts last season and won the National League Cy Young Award for the first time.

He made clear last week he’s pitching in the World Baseball Classic to honor the men and women in the military.

"That’s what we do it for," Skenes told The Athletic. "This is the greatest country in the world. That’s what I believe. That’s why I wanted to serve, why I went to the Air Force Academy. And those folks don’t get the recognition they deserve.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re doing it to represent the men and women that are fighting for us, along with many other things that make this country the greatest country in the world. That puts it into perspective a little bit."

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.