New York Yankees' Domingo German suspended 81 games for violating domestic-violence policy

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German accepted an 81-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic-violence policy, MLB announced Thursday.

German’s suspension includes the games he missed at the end of the Yankees’ regular season and postseason and the first 63 games of the 2020 regular season. MLB said German also agreed to make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence.

TWINS SIGN PITCHERS HOMER BAILEY, RICH HILL TO 1-YEAR DEALS

“My office had completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Having reviewed all the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. German violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

German, 27, was placed on leave on Sept. 19. He had a career-high 153 strikeouts and a 4.03 ERA in 27 appearances for the Yankees before he left the team.

LHP RYU GIVES BLUE JAYS ACE TO PAIR WITH TALENTED YOUNG CORE

“We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo German,” the Yankees said in a statement. “Domestic violence -- in any form -- is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society. Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo's acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to ESPN, German’s punishment is the longest for violating the league’s domestic-violence policy for a player who was not charged with a crime.