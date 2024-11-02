Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Yankees decline Anthony Rizzo's $17.5 million team option as offseason moves begin

The Yankees owe Rizzo a $6 million buyout

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Changes are coming in the Bronx.

After losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, the New York Yankees are already building towards next season. 

The team announced on Saturday they declined first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million team option for 2025, making the veteran a free agent. The Yankees owe Rizzo a $6 million buyout.

Anthony Rizzo tosses helmet

New York Yankee Anthony Rizzo tosses his helmet after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in Game 2 of the World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Rizzo, 35, struggled this season, hitting just .228 with eight home runs while playing in 92 games. Once known as one of the best defenders in the sport, Rizzo’s defense became unreliable towards the end of the season. 

Rizzo was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline to help add a left-handed bat to the lineup. He has also been one of the leaders in the Yankees clubhouse alongside captain Aaron Judge. 

The first baseman suffered two fractured fingers when he got hit by a pitch at the end of the season, and missed the Yankees ALDS win over the Kansas City Royals. Rizzo returned for the ALCS and World Series and had a .267 average with a .421 on-base percentage over 10 games. 

Anthony Rizzo supports Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, center, is pulled by manager Aaron Boone, left, as first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) puts his hand on Cole's shoulder during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Rizzo said after the Yankees Game 5 loss that he has no plans to retire and wants to keep playing. 

Ben Rice played first base while Rizzo was hurt during the season and is one of the players who could potentially replace Rizzo next season.

Anthony Rizzo throws bat

New York Yankee Anthony Rizzo throws his bat after hitting a fly out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

On Friday, the Yankees picked up closer Luke Weaver’s $2.5 million option for next season. 

That decision was a no-brainer for the Yankees. Weaver emerged as one of the best relievers on the team, and was outstanding in their postseason run, pitching to a 1.76 ERA in 12 games. 

