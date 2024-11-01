Clayton Kershaw, who couldn't celebrate 2020 World Series, riles up Dodgers fans with epic speech

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series in four years, but Friday marked the first time they were able to celebrate with their fans.

The Dodgers won the 2020 Fall Classic, but COVID restrictions prevented a parade and celebration at the ballpark.

On Friday, players made up for what they had missed.

Clayton Kershaw was one of 12 players on this year's Dodgers team who also won it all in 2020. Manager Dave Roberts also filled out the lineup cards four years ago.

Kershaw only appeared in seven games this season while dealing with numerous injuries, but he was celebrating like he had pitched in every game the Dodgers had played. And as the victory parade wrapped up at Chavez Ravine, Kershaw released four years of happiness.

"Oh man, I've waited for this day for a long time. I've waited to celebrate for a long time," a relieved Kershaw said at Dodger Stadium Friday. "I can't imagine being anywhere else right now, and I can't imagine doing it with a better group of guys than this group right here. I'm at a loss for words.

"I didn't have anything to do with this championship, but it feels like the best feeling in the world, getting to celebrate with you guys. Two-time champ, and a lot more coming. Let's go!"

Kershaw has been notorious for his postseason struggles, but he did pitch to a 2.31 ERA (three earned runs in 11⅔ innings) in the 2020 Fall Classic.

It's the eighth World Series title for the Dodgers, who took down the New York Yankees in five games.

