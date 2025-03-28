Yankees' Carlos Rodon's beard draws mixed reviews from fans on social media after facial hair policy change

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon sported a beard during the team’s 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the team’s season opener on Thursday.

The new look drew mixed reactions online after the organization made drastic changes to one of its long-standing policies last month. Rodon, 32, had a beard with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox before he signed with the Yankees and shaved it off.

When the Yankees scrapped their facial-hair policy in spring training, players were allowed to grow "well-groomed" beards. With the rule gone, Rodon, along with other Yankees, had beards on opening day.

However, fans had differing opinions on seeing Yankees’ players with beards for the first time in a long time.

"That beard looks great on Carlos Rodon," one user posted to X.

Other fans were not so kind to the Yankees’ starting pitcher. "Carlos Rodon looks terrible – beard protruding – in his pinstripes before the Yankee Stadium crowd. Very disrespectful," a fan posted to X.

"Not to be an old-head because I didn’t think I was gonna care that much, but seeing Carlos Rodon on the mound in pinstripes with a beard is making me mad," another fan posted to social media.

Rodon earned the win, as he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up just one run on four hits and two walks while he struck out seven Brewers hitters.

Some fans tied Rodon’s strong performance with his beard.

"Very excited for a full year of bearded Carlos Rodon with this gnarly slider and new changeup," one user posted to X.

"Carlos Rodon may be who benefits the most from the Yankees' new beard policy," another fan posted on social media.

In the two seasons prior before Rodon signed with the Yankees, he made the All-Star team both years and pitched to a 2.63 over 310.2 innings with the Giants and White Sox. His first two years with the Yankees, without the beard, were not as productive for Rodon. His ERA in his Yankees career is 4.67, and he has not been the ace pitcher the Yankees hoped they signed.

However, with a beard in 2025, Rodon is off to a strong start. Rodon was not the only player to have a beard, as left fielder Jasson Dominguez, reliever Mark Leiter Jr. and closer Devin Williams all had beards as well.

The Yankees’ next game is against the Brewers on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET, with Max Fried making his team debut after he signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees in the offseason.

