Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Yankees

Broadway actress faces criticism for reading national anthem lyrics from phone during performance before game

Betsy Wolfe sang 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Can the Yankees win the World Series this year? | Breakfast Ball Video

Can the Yankees win the World Series this year? | Breakfast Ball

The New York Yankees are coming off a World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as losing Juan Soto in free agency. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, Greg Jennings, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone discuss the expectations for the Yankees th...

New York Yankees fans appeared to have a tough day at the ballpark, and it started before first pitch and continued into the ninth inning when the team tried to close out a win over the Milwaukee Brewers during Thursday’s opening day game.

Betsy Wolfe, a Broadway actress and singer, was tapped to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game began. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Betsy Wolfe in New York

Betsy Wolfe attends the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2025 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 10, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

But Wolfe’s rendition appeared to raise eyebrows for the wrong reasons as fans were quick to point out that the California native was reading the lyrics off of her phone.

The "Juliet" star faced backlash on social media for having her phone out, with at least one fan imploring the Yankees on X to "do better." But others were impressed with her voice in general.

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISTS TO PROTEST DODGERS' HOME OPENER OVER PARTNERSHIP WITH EMBATTLED OIL COMPANY

Yankees fans’ hearts were racing early when catcher Austin Wells hit a solo home run to get on the board. He became the first catcher in MLB history to hit a lead-off home run on opening day.

Austin Wells hits a homer

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Still, New York had a tough time closing the door on the Brewers.

New Yankees closer Devin Williams allowed a Joey Ortiz single and an Isaac Collins double to start the top of the ninth inning. He then allowed one run to score but was able to strike out Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich to end the game.

New York won, 4-2.

Aaron Judge takes BP

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is shown during batting practice before the opening-day game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two teams play again on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.