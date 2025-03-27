Broadway actress faces criticism for reading national anthem lyrics from phone during performance before game

New York Yankees fans appeared to have a tough day at the ballpark, and it started before first pitch and continued into the ninth inning when the team tried to close out a win over the Milwaukee Brewers during Thursday’s opening day game.

Betsy Wolfe, a Broadway actress and singer, was tapped to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game began.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Wolfe’s rendition appeared to raise eyebrows for the wrong reasons as fans were quick to point out that the California native was reading the lyrics off of her phone.

The "Juliet" star faced backlash on social media for having her phone out, with at least one fan imploring the Yankees on X to "do better." But others were impressed with her voice in general.

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISTS TO PROTEST DODGERS' HOME OPENER OVER PARTNERSHIP WITH EMBATTLED OIL COMPANY

Yankees fans’ hearts were racing early when catcher Austin Wells hit a solo home run to get on the board. He became the first catcher in MLB history to hit a lead-off home run on opening day.

Still, New York had a tough time closing the door on the Brewers.

New Yankees closer Devin Williams allowed a Joey Ortiz single and an Isaac Collins double to start the top of the ninth inning. He then allowed one run to score but was able to strike out Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich to end the game.

New York won, 4-2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two teams play again on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET.