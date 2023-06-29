Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' Aaron Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since toe injury, inching closer to return

Judge has hit 19 home runs in 49 games this season

Associated Press
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before Wednesday’s game at Oakland in the AL MVP's first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.

"There’s a lot of steps we’ve got to take to get back to going on the field," Judge said. "So this is just another step along the way."

Aaron Judge warming up

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge takes a couple of warm up throws before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez))

Judge was injured when he slammed into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch.

"Definitely good to see him out here walking and playing some catch. Another step on the road back," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Been slow moving, obviously, but at least we continue to see steady progress."

YANKEES PITCHER DOMINGO GERMÁN THROWS FIRST PERFECT GAME SINCE 2012, 24TH IN MLB HISTORY

Aaron Judge looks on at batting practice

Manager Aaron Boone #17 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees talk during batting practice before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Boone said Judge's biggest challenge is getting more comfortable swinging a bat.

Aaron Judge after catch at wall

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) catches a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"Really being able to torque and turn on that back foot and stuff," Boone said. "When we get to that point where he starts being able to let it go hitting wise, that’ll be a good indicator that now it’s just about getting built up and ready to go."