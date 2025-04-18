Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. violates MLB social media policy in post ripping umpire after ejection

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from Thursday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays, but he could find himself in bigger trouble after he appeared to violate MLB’s social media policy.

Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning after he argued a third strike call from plate umpire John Bacon. After arguing at the plate, Chisholm was thrown out of the game for his fifth career ejection.

It was his first with the Yankees .

But the argument would not end there, as Chisholm took to social media to further condemn Bacon’s call.

"Not even f---ing close," Chisholm wrote in a post on X before later deleting it.

Chisholm reportedly posted the message minutes after his ejection and while the game was still going on. The post was an apparent violation of Major League Baseball’s social media policy, which prohibits the use of electronic devices during games.

According to the policy, "electronic equipment" cannot be used 30 minutes prior to the start of a game until its conclusion. Additionally, the policy prohibits any content "that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a Major or Minor League umpire."

Chisholm’s actions on Thursday appeared to violate both of those rules.

After the game, Chisholm told the media that he did not believe that anything he had said prior to the ejection warranted his being kicked out of the game. He added that his comments after the call was made to eject him probably would have.

"I'm a competitor, so when I go out there, and I feel like I'm right, and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset," he said.

"I lost my emotions, I lost my cool. So, at the same time, I still got to be able to stay out there and play defense for my team. That's why I'm here."

The Yankees beat the Rays 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.